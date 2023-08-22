The decor at Fork N’ Bowl is bright and fun with its hot-pink wallpaper, flashy neons, and humorous branding.

Fork N’ Bowl also offers F’N Beverages such as their bright homemade frescas and other drinks.

SCRANTON — I took a late afternoon trip to Fork N Bowl, a unique and healthful made-to-order lunch spot on Penn Avenue.

This punny Scranton restaurant features bright elements both in the decor and in the bowl. This locally-owned small business opened on Penn Avenue in recent years. They offer a customizable experience with all 100% gluten-free ingredients.

Fork N Bowl prepares you lunch right in front of you while you pick whatever you want to fill your bowl from their abundant menu options. You have a three bowl size variations to choose from; F’N A (the largest option), F’N B, and F’N Kids. Then, you pick your ingredients!

I went with the F’N B Bowl, which includes two bases, one veggie, one protein, and one sauce — plus any extra add-ons you want at the end.

It was a tough decision, but I ordered coconut rice and spiced rice for my bases, then Parmesan broccoli for my veg, teriyaki chicken for my protein, and a A-COCA-RACHA sauce with coconut and sriracha for my sauce. Then, I finished it off with some added on chipotle corn salsa.

Service was friendly, patient, and helpful throughout the creation process as I debated over each and every option. Usually I’m sweating under the pressure, but Fork N Bowl was the least nerve-racking MTO experience I’ve probably ever had!

My bowl came out beautifully colorful with a guilt-free bonus. It’s on the healthy side but you’ll still feel like it’s a cheat day. The teriyaki chicken loaded up on a spoon of coconut rice and chipotle corn salsa was to die for. And I love the right amount of spice, so the bowl I created was the perfect blend of heat for me.

Each choice bursts with its own great, distinct flavor. I look forward to trying their other protein and veggie options on my next visit! Really, you could build a totally different Fork N Bowl experience each time you arrive.

Fork N Bowl also clearly has a ton of fun with their food and their personality. They aren’t afraid to make a few “colorful” jokes to get the point across. I mean, “Grab Life By The Bowls” is one of their mottos.

This Scranton establishment makes it easy pick something up on-the-go or pick a table to enjoy the ambiance. All gluten-free options and plenty of possibilities for vegetarians, vegans, and any dietary needs. Stop in and design your own F’N bowl on your next trip Downtown.

Fork N Bowl is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and they also offer catering options.