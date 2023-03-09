NEPA Pizza Review talks Gio’s Pizza Co in Clarks Summit

Food and Restaurants

CLARKS SUMMIT — Gio’s Pizza Co opened in 2022 in the Gerrity’s plaza at 100 Old Lackawanna Trail in Clarks Summit. Our friend, Jim Mirabelli at NEPA Pizza Review, stopped by last year and again in 2023 to let us know what he thinks of the menu.

NEPA Pizza Review tests the New York-style pizza, Italian Beef Hoagie, and more at Gio’s Pizza Co in Clarks Summit, PA.

Gio’s Pizza Co offers New York-style pizza slices and pies that are unlike most pizza you find in NEPA. Their recipe features a nice, thin brown crust. Jim Mirabelli of NEPA Pizza Review tells us what he thinks about both his first and second pizza taste test, and even tries a few more offerings at this Lackawanna County restaurant.

Get the full article here: https://nepapizzareview.com/2022/04/gios-pizza-co-clarks-summit.html

NEPA Pizza Review shares his thoughts about Gio's Pizza Co in Clarks Summit
Gabby Lang
Previous articleSam’s Oscar Outlook: Best Director

Related articles

Sugar Plum Chocolates and Frann Edley celebrate 28 years of chocolate-making

Food and Restaurants The Weekender -

Sugar Plum Chocolates in Forty Fort designs, ships, and sells chocolates nationwide. This month, this sweet powerhouse celebrates their 28th Anniversary in the chocolate business. In March 1995, founder Frann Edley opened her first Sugar Plum Chocolates store in Wilkes-Barre.

Read more

Former Grico’s South reopens as the Salt and Pepper Pub

Food and Restaurants The Weekender -

NANTICOKE — The former Grico’s South officially reopened Wednesday as the Salt and Pepper Pub. Workers outside finished putting up the new decals in the windows just in time for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Read more

Where to Find Pagash Pizza with NEPA Pizza Review

Food and Restaurants The Weekender -

What’s up Weekender nation?! Chances are if you’re from NEPA and on social media, you’ve probably seen a ton of posts about Pagash Pizza since the Lenten season began.

Read more
© Weekender 2023