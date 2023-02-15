“Cheers to 15 Years” brings a full line-up of promotions, contests, and parties to the River Grille in Wilkes-Barre through the end of February.

WILKES-BARRE – River Grille celebrates its 15th birthday with 15 days of deals, contests, and fun. “Cheers to 15 Years” invites everybody to stop by through the end of February to eat, party, and support this staple local business’s big milestone.

Fifteen is the theme! Throughout the celebration, River Grille is offering great deals; from 15% off all menu items on Feb 15 to $15 for unlimited appetizers on Feb 20. They’re also running Facebook competitions where patrons vote on their favorite dishes to win prizes, in addition to their BIG contest.

Each time you dine at River Grille between Feb 15 and March 1, you’ll be entered in a contest to win FREE dinner for two for a whole year! For a grand finale, a winner will be announced on the last day of the celebration, March 1.

River Grille will also feature DJs playing Saturdays to keep the entertainment going. DJ Hersh (Feb 18) and DJ Ooh Wee (Feb 25) have played at the River Grille throughout the years and the venue is excited have them back to host the party.

Sure, it’s their birthday but really, the River Grille’s “Cheers to 15 Years” is all about the customers. Kristina Mustapich, Manager of the River Grille, says they’re looking forward to giving back to everybody who’s supported them over the years. “We wouldn’t be here without them. We want to do our best to show them our appreciation,” she said.

“I’m most excited to see who the promotion brings in,” said Mustapich, who started as a waitress fifteen years ago when they first opened, and now runs the place today! She hopes to see some familiar faces stop in to say hello.

River Grille opened in 2008 and they pride themselves on great drinks, great food, and good times. There are three bars as well as both indoor and outdoor seating, right on the Susquehanna River.

“We definitely look different from when we opened the doors,” said Mustapich. The restaurant and bar really evolved over the years to fit what their crowd needed. When it was quickly becoming a wild bar, Owner Mark West, adapted and expanded the restaurant to cater to a wider audience with an updated casual dining & drinks atmosphere.

River Grille has also remodeled their deck, overlooking the water, in the past few years to make it a great space to parties and events. “You really can’t beat the view on the deck!” said Mustapich

Check the River Grille’s Facebook and Instagram daily each morning for each individual promotion and events for “Cheers to 15 Years.” Mustapich says here may be surprises announced there as well!