DALLAS — The Wicked Pissah Lobster Company announces their Grand Opening in conjunction with the Grand Opening of Tractor Supply in Dallas, PA on Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Wicked Pissah Lobster Company food truck is the latest creation of husband and wife team, JP & Michelle Moshey. The Moshey’s have operated the award winning food truck FonDippity for the past seven years in and around NEPA. This year, inspired by time spent in New England and Boston, they sought to recreate the iconic seafood dishes of the New England area here in NEPA. Thus, the idea of a lobster roll food truck!

Serving their original New England crab & lobster roll, Connecticut lobster roll (a.k.a “naked lobster roll”), Italian torpedo sub, lobster bisque, clam chowder, sides and desserts, the truck will make its debut at the new Tractor Supply store on Route 309 in Dallas.

Stop by Saturday to support their launch and try their delicious New England delicacies. Look for The Wicked Pissah food truck all over NEPA this year and follow them on Facebook to find their latest locations.