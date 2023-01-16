EXETER — All black, everythang! Sabatini’s hosts Blackout @ Sab’s on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the restaurant’s bottleshop and bar.

The menu consists of all-black brews on tap, as well as an event-exclusive pizza. Taste everything on draft from a chocolate imperial stout to a Pennsylvania-brewed black IPA. There’s a black beer for every palette.

This is the 10th anniversary for this popular event for craft beer lovers and especially, dark beer lovers. Blackout @ Sab’s will take place at the bar only and you must be 21+ to attend.

Sabatini’s “Crack of Dawn” pizza with eggs, bacon, sausage and cheese will also return for this night only.

The “blackout” beer list will be available throughout the day Wednesday, but the real fun begins in the evening with prize raffles and other festivities. Sabatini’s Bottle Shop & Bar is open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Sabatini’s began monthly beer events and tap takeovers back in their original restaurant in 2011, and then the events moved to Sabatini’s Bottle Shop & Bar when it opened in 2015.

“Each event is themed, whether it is all beers from a single brewery or in this case, all beers that are black,” said Shannon Saporito, Brand Manager at Sabatini’s.

Sabatini’s Pizza opened in 1958, and they’re still using the same original pizza recipe to this day, three generations later. The establishment on Wyoming Avenue is great place to snack and socialize, not to mention a premier location to acquire unique and rare craft beers.

This is a great oppurtunity to try porters, stouts, and more you’ve never tried before, all without travelling too far.

“We are the initiator of the blackout event in NEPA, and this year we’re celebrating our 10th one!” said Saporito ahead of the big day Wednesday.

Speaking of 10s, Sabatini’s also has their 10th year of “Battle of the Beasts” set for Feb. 15 where the beers don’t fall under 9% ABV.