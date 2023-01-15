DALLAS — On Sundays at the Back Mountain Brewing Company, there’s a little more than just the brewery’s wide variety of signature brews on the menu.

In what has become a popular tradition for many enthusiasts around the Back Mountain, Sundays are yoga days at the Brewing Company, with tables pushed to the side in favor of yoga mats and the loud energy of a lively business briefly replaced with the calm, peaceful effects of a yoga studio.

It’s the brewery’s “Yoga on Tap” series, which dates back to when the business first opened its doors in 2021, according to owner Charity Cadwalader.

“We lived in Washington state for 11 years. … Yoga at breweries was a big thing,” Cadwalader said. “It’s one of the things that we picked up when we opened the brewery here.”

Held every Sunday from 12 to 1 p.m., Yoga on Tap has brought together a dedicated group of yoga enthusiasts, “regulars” at the weekly event.

The bonds of the group have begun to grow and expand even beyond the doors of the Back Mountain Brewing Company, according to Cadwalader.

“A lot of the people that started coming did not know each other,” she said. “Now, they’ve all developed this fun relationship. … They meet up here but they also do other things together throughout the week.”

Both the regular participants and some newer to the experience confirmed Cadwalader’s assessment.

“It’s great vibes here, and we have met a lot of great people,” said Kathy Kaiser, one of the regular Yoga on Tap attendees. “It’s like a ‘Cheers’ here.”

Kaiser was there with Kristin Schuler, who’s a bit newer to the experience.

“The first time I did yoga, I was really sore but it felt great,” said Schuler, who said that the yoga group would also regularly embark on hiking trips and other activities.

The group is led by a rotating cast of yoga instructors, each with their own focuses and exercises.

Sunday’s session was led by Lisa Galico, who owns her own yoga and Reiki business. Galico explained that she was going to lead the class through “eagle’s pose” on Sunday, and talked about some of the benefits of that pose, as well as some of the benefits of yoga in general.

“It works on balance, it stretches your hips and shoulders,” Galico said. “It helps with flexibility, strength, balance and also with calmness and relaxation.”

Sandra Newell, one of the newer members of the group but well-experienced in yoga, said that she decided to try out Yoga on Tap because of the positive things she heard about the people involved.

“I heard that it was a great group of people here,” Newell said. “It’s a fun group, very welcoming.”

The sessions cost just $15 to attend, and those interested could call or stop in during the brewery’s regular business hours to reserve a spot, with space being limited.

Of course, that $15 doesn’t just get you a spot in the session and a chance to make new friends — Cadwalader said that a pint of beer is also included in the price, to be had after the yoga session wraps up.

Cindy Malkemes, a longtime Yoga on Tap attendee who has also taken part in hiking trips and other events with the group, said it best before Sunday’s session.

“It’s yoga and beer,” she said. “What could be bad about that?”