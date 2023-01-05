SCRANTON — Oh Voodoo who do! Do not let the cryptic name of this newly opened venue scare you away. Freshly opened just over two weeks ago, this trendy, urban style brew-pub is without a doubt the hip new kid in town. Home based out of Meadville, Pa, where this company originated, now has its 14th location nestled right here in the slowly revitalized Southside section of the Electric City, Scranton.

Employee-owned and franchised, Voodoo Brewing gives small leeways to localize each of its locations.

“What works in the Las Vegas location, clearly may not work here in Northeastern Pa,” exclaims the venue manager Kelly. In typical brewery fashion there are no TVs to be seen here, so don’t go expecting to watch the big game! The music is the star of the show. With the volume piped up a notch louder than expected, the sound was littered with Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty classics as they were both kings of the radio this very night. One should expect breweries in general are their own breed. They follow no rules; they make their own.

To start out my Voodoo escapade I ordered a 12 oz. “Hoodoo IPA,” which is their own take on a classic West Coast-style IPA. Served in a svelte teardrop glass, my cold brewsky was a rich golden color. As a pretty big fan of this particular style of adult beverage, this one was so-so. Nothing special to write home about. It was the “Lacto-Kooler,” a Berliner Weisse sour containing lactose powder that trumped my first sampling without a doubt. Not overpoweringly sour, it was the perfect mix of lip smacking and puckering. Some beer connoisseurs get spooked when they hear the word sour in a beverage. This one wasn’t anything like eating those Warhead candies as a child, so don’t fret. Lastly I sipped one of their signature cocktails, a juicy “Mango Ginger Margarita.” This refreshing one was shaken with New Liberty Tequila, mango, nutrient rich turmeric (and who claims booze doesn’t have health benefits), lime, and topped with a ginger beer. The only thing missing was a salt rim, my favorite. I had to stop there, so this lightweight didn’t walk out a tipsy turtle!

Rounding out the cast, we snacked on one of their many appetizer choices. I decided to go with the healthier option, a decently sized hummus plate, over the deep fried pickles. The hummus, rich in flavor, was over the moon yummy. You’ll be licking your fingers clean with this one, I swear. I certainly did, no shame. To part ways, I shamefully forked up “Mama Kate’s Coffee Cake” for dessert. An airy, not overly rich fluffy cake, flooded with everyone’s favorite confectioner’s powdered sugar. It really was divine, and that is coming from a non-dessert loving dude.

Be forewarned, DO NOT go here with an empty pocket book. With each of their 15+ beer choices ranging anywhere in price between $7-11 for just a 12 ounce pour. With that being said you can get a five ounce taster for roughly $3.50, making it a bit easier to make the rounds. As a wave of the future, be careful boomers, you seat yourself and each table is set with an innovative QR code system, where you order on your smartphone and your order is promptly brought over to you. It is not a standard, traditional table service. This place is packing in the people on the daily, but check their unusual hours on the website before venturing out please.

Many cheers to Voodoo, salut!