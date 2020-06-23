Listen to this: Phoebe Bridgers shows masterful lyricism on ‘Punisher’

Album: ‘Punisher’ Artist: Phoebe Bridgers Label: Dead Oceans Length: 40:37 Best Tracks: ‘Kyoto,’ ‘Chinese Satellite,’ ‘Moon Song’

Phoebe Bridgers might have only released her second full-length record as a solo artist, but it is impossible to deny the reach she’s had in folk music during her few short years as an active songwriter.

Bridgers, only 25 now, first rocketed to a position of a veritable folk emo zeitgeist figure after her 2017 debut album, “Stranger in the Alps,” a heartbreakingly raw record with some incredibly touching lyrics.

She followed this project up with two more critical successes, first by forming the super group boygenius with fellow singer-songwriters Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker for a self-titled EP in 2018, and then teaming up with Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst under the name Better Oblivion Community Center last year.

If nothing else, that alone should show off Bridgers’ musical chops: only two years after releasing her debut record, she made a super group with Conor Oberst, of all people, and it was a match made in heaven.

But now, for the first time since 2017, we’re seeing Bridgers act as a solo artist again on her latest record “Punisher,” and the results are just as stunning as they’ve been on each of the past albums.

One of the things that’s most immediately obvious about Bridgers’ music is the way she manages to boil down such big ideas into stunningly simple lyrics.

Let’s look at the song Chinese Satellite, for example. Like most songs on “Punisher,” it’s ostensibly a love song, but it’s also about more than that. The second verse of the song stood out to me, and I’ll replicate it in full here:

“You were screamin’ at the Evangelicals,/ They were screamin’ right back from what I remember,” Bridgers sings, “When you said ‘I will never be your vegetable,/ because I think when you’re gone, it’s forever,’/ But you know, I’d stand on the corner,/ Embarrassed with a picket sign,/ If it meant I would see you when I die.”

This verse made me sit up straight when I first heard it. There is so much to unpack here; in seven simple lines, Bridgers examines the origin of religion, the fear of the unknown, the political state of the country and real, true love.

It’s the kind of lyrical deftness that I am positive will land Bridgers a place on the list of heralded lyricists like Bob Dylan. I’m not kidding.

The record is full of little moments like this. In the next song on the record after “Chinese Satellite,” called “Moon Song,” we get this little detail about a relationship.

“We hate ‘Tears in Heaven,’/ But it’s sad that his baby died./ And we fought about John Lennon/ Until I cried/ And then went to bed upset,” Bridgers sings.

Bridgers has a knack to getting to the heart of what a relationship is all about. It’s not just meet-cutes and fairy tale endings; it’s a mutual hatred of a kind of maudlin but admittedly tragic Eric Clapton song, but a disagreement about John Lennon.

Bridgers immediately captures the essence of this weird little facet of a relationship, likely calling to mind all the little moments in the listeners’ relationships, times they agreed on this TV show but argued about another one. It all combines into the overall story.

On top of all these heartbreaking lyrics is Bridgers’ truly masterful songwriting; Bridgers is somehow able to instrumentally capture the mood that her lyrics imply. While Bridgers’ music is almost always soft and soothing, it doesn’t feel sleepy; rather, it feels exhausted, like the feeling of being spent after crying your eyes out.

But she does occasionally break out of that sort of sleepiness for catchier songs like “Kyoto,” an early single which is perhaps the most effective pop song she’s written. With a reedy synthesizer warbling in the foreground, “Kyoto” whispers lovingly in the listeners’ ears.

As with most of her songs, though, there’s darkness beneath the surface.

“You called me from a payphone,/ They still got payphones,/ It costs a dollar a minute,” she sings. “To tell me you’re getting sober,/ And you wrote me a letter,/ But I don’t have to read it.”

Bridgers sets the relationship damaged by addiction as a parallel to payphones, and, to a lesser extent, even the act of letter writing. It’s a subtle suggestion that, for her, this part of her life is past, but the person on the other end of the line hasn’t moved on, both technologically and emotionally.

It’s masterful lyricism. Every time I try to think about the music, I just get sucked back into her lyrics, delivered with her beautiful, ethereal voice.

If it weren’t clear, I love this record. I think it’s gorgeous, heartbreaking and raw. If you value good lyrics, you simply cannot pass on “Punisher.”

