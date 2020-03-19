That’s A Wrap: Silly movies for self-quarantined times

As we find ourselves staying indoors and engaging in social distancing, it’s the best time to find what silly films are within reach. Taking a two-hour break from the wall-to-wall coverage of the novel coronavirus may be what you need. Here are some titles to watch to chase the worries away.

‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ (Netflix)

For the last 20 years, this 1975 classic comedy has been my go-to movie for whenever I have been anxious or depressed. Starring John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, Michael Palin and other members of the British troupe, the tales of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table are given a hilarious treatment. Shrubberies, witches, killer rabbits and the Black Knight who is in denial that he is in a losing battle are just some of the silly things that happen.

A Monty Python title on Netflix is “Life of Brian,” a telling of a young Jewish man’s life that parallels that of Jesus.

‘Clue’ (Amazon Prime Video, Pluto TV and Popcornflix with ads)

The popular board game is brought to life in the 1985 mystery/comedy. Wadsworth (Tim Curry), a butler inside the mansion made famous in the board game, rounds up a group of characters under alises to find out who would murder his employer Mr. Boddy. Madeline Kahn, Martin Mull and Christopher Lloyd also star.

Over the last few days, this title has popped up numerously on social media as cinephiles try to entertain themselves while staying at home.

‘I’m Gonna Git You Sucka’ (Hulu)

From the creative minds behind “In Living Color” and the “Scary Movie” franchise comes the 1988 spoof of the blaxploitation genre starring and directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans. Jack Spade (Keenan Wayans) returns home from war to find there’s an epidemic causing people in Any Ghetto, U.S.A., to die — gold chain overdoses. Is the movie a bad one? Absolutely, but it’s worth watching just for the outrageous costumes designed by Ruth Carter alone.

‘Some Like It Hot’ (Amazon Prime Video)

Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis are jazz musicians on the run when they hide out in an all-female band headed for in this 1959 comedy. Joe (Curtis) falls for the band’s singer Sugar (Marilyn Monroe), but he must act like a big shot to get her. Jerry (Lemmon) has his own problems when aging millionaire Osgood Fielding III (Joe E. Brown) is infatuated with his female persona. The musical numbers and screwball antics are enough to chase away any nerves.

‘Sing Street’ (Roku TV and Vudu with ads)

Sticking with musicals but moving the clock to the 1980s, this Irish comedy features a teen boy (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) who forms a band to impress his crush (Lucy Boynton), a girl who wants to be a model. If you liked the teen comedies and dramas of the 1980s, from the unexpected school rock concerts to the hairstyles and fashion, this is the film for you.

‘Muriel’s Wedding’ (Hulu)

Well before Toni Collette became known as a scream queen with her turns in “The Sixth Sense” and “Hereditary,” she was a dancing queen in the 1994 Australian comedy. Muriel dreams about ABBA and having the perfect wedding. However, as problems with her friends and family get in her way, she uses them to her advantage. Fans of “Mamma Mia!” will also like this one.

Tamara Dunn is the night news editor at the Times Leader. She is also a film lover who counts “Rear Window” and “Black Panther” as her favorites.

