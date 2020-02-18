🔊 Listen to this

For a while a few years back, toward the end of my high school years and beginning my college years, I very occasionally moonlighted as seasonal help at one of the local American Eagle stores. This is the likely explanation for a criticism I often find myself levying against some artists, that their music sounds like it was made for an American Eagle commercial.

Whenever I’ve used this criticism in conversation, the person I’m talking with usually immediately understands what I’m saying. After spending quite a while inside of an American Eagle, you might begin to notice there’s a certain quality that permeates through all the songs picked to play in the store.

The chain tends to pick the most commercially viable tracks from artists who I would have snidely called “Pitchfork-darlings” in the early 2010s. You know, like Animal Collective, Passion Pit, that kind of stuff. Bands that would only make someone think you’re cool for liking them if they also only get their musical taste from American Eagle. The songs tend to have bright, warm production juxtaposed with cold, distant vocals. Thumping bass and a certain twinkling quality are common as well.

This is all to say that the newest record from Tame Impala, “The Slow Rush,” sounds so perfectly crafted for the inside of an American Eagle that I can already smell the cheap body spray they pretend is cologne but is really no better than Axe.

“The Slow Rush” is the fourth full-length record from Australian musician Kevin Parker, who has somehow managed to convince everyone he’s a psychedelic act even though he only makes pop music. I don’t mean to disparage his music when I say that, but like … let’s be real. He’s a pop act with a psychedelic sheen.

I’m sure based on my whole set up to this point, you might think I hated this record. I really can’t say I hated it. In fact, what’s more accurate to say is that I didn’t feel very strongly about it at all.

There’s a certain ephemeral quality to all the music here. Everything drifts by the listener pleasantly enough, sounding almost like someone decided to turn one of those “lo-fi hip-hop beats to relax and study to” YouTube videos into a rock album.

This just isn’t music that is meant to be listened to closely. That’s what I realized as I was trying to, well, listen to it closely. Parker doesn’t really throw the audience for any hooks. Other than occasionally working in some glossy production styling of early hip-hop acts like Grandmaster Flash and Afrika Bambaataa, Parker does comparatively little to differentiate one track from the next.

A strange side effect of working, albeit briefly, in an American Eagle is that I associate this sort of breathy, effortless indie rock with a high rate of stress. The same thing happened to me with Frank Sinatra and other standards singers because of another job, but that’s a story for another time.

Putting on this Tame Impala record, and hearing how samey it all sounds, I’m instantly transported back in time. It’s Black Friday, 2013, probably. It’s 4 a.m., definitely.

I’ve been stationed at the front of the store as a greeter. The store hasn’t opened yet. I’m wearing a knit beanie that has built-in over-the-ear headphones that hurt my ears and have terrible sound.

I’ve been tasked with three things: telling customers to have a good day; convincing them to buy the stupid headphone hat; keeping the shirts in the front of the store relatively folded.

It’s dark. I can see a line already forming outside the store, waiting for it to be unlocked. I can see in the customers’ hungry eyes that they could not care less how my day was. They did not want my stupid headphone hat. They just wanted to unfold my shirts.

I’m terrified.

And that’s sort of what this new Tame Impala record sounds like to me: the thumping music of a mall store that hasn’t opened yet. There’s even a point on “Breathe Deeper,” a mid-album track, where the bass drops out, mimicking one of those vaporwave videos on YouTube where they use footage from 1980s mall commercials as B-roll.

Something about this record just feels so commercial to me. Perhaps, like vaporwave, we’re supposed to take it as a commentary on the genericized sound of modern indie rock. But I somehow doubt that.

Instead, I think it’s really just the most prime example of generic indie rock.

This isn’t to say “The Slow Rush” is bad, by any means. It’s a great album to throw on when you want something pleasant to hear in the background. Not all music needs to be arresting.

Some songs are just meant to be played in an American Eagle, after all.

Tame Impala’s ‘The Slow Rush’ was released on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_The-Slow-Rush_Tame-Impala.jpg.optimal.jpg Tame Impala’s ‘The Slow Rush’ was released on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

By Patrick Kernan pkernan@timesleader.com