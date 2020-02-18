Tickets for Tim McGraw at Mohegan Sun Arena to go on sale Friday

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, for the Tim McGraw concert at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

The concert is set for 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, and tickets can be purchased at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena, or online at LiveNation.com, or Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices start at $34.25.

Special guest Midland will also appear and Ingrid Andress will open the show. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will cross the country beginning in July and ending in September.

McGraw has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 43 worldwide No. 1 singles. He’s won 3 Grammy Awards, 16 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards.