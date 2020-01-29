Despite a few stumbles, Grammys mostly hit the mark for once

So a weird thing happened this year: the Grammys didn’t make me incredibly angry.

Which, admittedly, takes a whole lot of wind out of my proverbial sails because columns like these tend to be a whole lot more interesting when the writer is angry.

Like I said in my preview for the Grammy Awards back in November, I’m still getting a lot of column-inch mileage out “1989” beating “To Pimp a Butterfly” for Album of the Year like I’m a Patriots fan ranting about the Philly Special.

I don’t know anything about football. Don’t email me.

But seriously, everything in the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards basically shook out the way I expected it to, and the craziest thing is that what I expected is also what I wanted.

Let’s look into what went down.

First, the performance itself was alright. There were a lot of highlights, for sure. But for every highlight there was something that just made me shrug.

The tribute to Nipsey Hussle (which, tragically, had to become an ad hoc tribute to Kobe Bryant as well) was absolutely heartbreaking. Hearing Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and John Legend tribute their late friend was truly beautiful, and even DJ Khaled’s normally annoying presence just felt right — even though he wasn’t any less annoying.

However, Usher’s tribute to Prince just felt kind of … weird. It didn’t make as much sense as, say, Lady Gaga’s relatively recent tribute to David Bowie at the Grammys, as Usher feels further removed from Prince’s influence than Gaga does from Bowie’s. I think a stronger, albeit slightly less recognizable, choice would have been Janelle Monáe, whose most recent record, “Dirty Computer,” is absolutely dripping in Prince’s influence. And having an artist as talented as FKA twigs and only using her as a backup dancer is nothing short of sinful.

Tyler, the Creator’s performance of tracks from “Igor” was truly remarkable, somehow seeming to take inspiration from the on-stage styling of acts like Talking Heads and Pink Floyd in terms of sheer bombast. Tyler sounded cool and collected, and hearing these songs performed live in their sheer, chaotic glory was amazing. This performance also took home the award for “the performance that scared my mom the most,” so that’s kind of cool.

Aerosmith’s reunion with Run-DMC, notably without Aerosmith’s drummer Joey Kramer, was also remarkable, but in the exact opposite way. It seemed messy, under-rehearsed and over-long. There were substantial portions of the song where the vocalists totally lost time, leaving Run, DMC and Steven Tyler singing at totally different times. It was a mess.

Alicia Keys, though, totally shined. Keys was able to strike an incredible balance between the mournful nature of the day, due to the death of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gigi, the complications from accusations of bias and rigging leveled against the Grammys last week, and the celebration of the awards themselves. Keys was comfortable, laid-back and just fun to watch. Her performance with Brittany Howard was also incredible.

As for the awards themselves, though, the Grammys really got it right this year.

I’m sure you’ve heard by now, but Billie Eilish was the night’s biggest winner, becoming the first female artist ever to sweep all four major awards — Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist — in the same year. If you go back to the predictions article I wrote back in November, you’ll see this is basically what I expected.

There’s just something special about Eilish and the work she did on “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO.” It’s one of my favorite records released in 2019, due in no small part to the absolutely gorgeous production from Eilish’s older brother, who performs mononymously as Finneas. Incidentally, Finneas picked up a Grammy of his own as the year’s best producer — something I’ll also agree with, although Jack Antonoff certainly deserves recognition for shaping much of the sound of 2019 — and the pair added another award to their lengthy list with Best Pop Vocal Album.

Best Pop Solo Performance went to Lizzo for “Truth Hurts,” which doesn’t strike me as much of a surprise. While Eilish seemed like the most likely candidate to win the categories she was nominated in, Lizzo struck me as the second most likely and was nominated in nearly as many categories. This category struck me as the Grammys saying, “Well, we have to give her something,” but I’m still glad an incredible performer like her was recognized.

I was totally off the mark with Best Rock Song, which I personally would have given to Tool’s “Fear Inoculum,” but predicted to go to The 1975’s “Give Yourself a Try.” It ended up going to Gary Clark Jr. for “This Land,” an absolutely ripping song which Clark performed with The Roots during the show. Tool didn’t go home empty-handed, though, with an award for Best Metal Performance for “7empest” — a category that was, as always, devoid of most of the year’s best metal.

I also expected Best Alternative Album to go to either Bon Iver or Thom Yorke, but it went to Vampire Weekend instead. I’m fine with that; I thought any of the albums were deserving.

I was hoping Best Rap Performance would go to Nipsey Hussle, Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy, and it actually did. I expected this award to go to the more pop-friendly “Suge” by DaBaby, but I’m glad they went with the late Nipsey Hussle. It’s a great tribute to an artist lost too soon.

And, somehow, Best Rap Album actually went to the best rap album, with Tyler, the Creator’s “Igor.” But, after winning, Tyler brought up some good points, suggesting the only reason he was even in the rap category to begin with is because of the color of his skin.

And, to a certain extent, he’s probably not wrong. Tyler blends a lot of sounds onto “Igor,” almost totally abandoning hip-hop except for a few moments, yet “Igor” still rates as a rap album. It raises a lot of questions about how the Grammys categorize artists.

Do we even need an “Urban Contemporary” category? It obviously seems like coded language for “black artists.” I saw a comment on Reddit from someone who said “Seattle is a city, but you’d never call grunge ‘urban.’” They’re not wrong.

I’m hoping that for the 63rd Grammys, the Recording Academy can abandon terms like “urban contemporary” that feel more like a dog whistle than anything else. I’m hoping that, in 2021, we can recognize that records like “Igor” are actually alternative, even if the base is hip-hop.

But maybe that’s asking for too much.

By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

