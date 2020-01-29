WB thrash band Cruel Bomb releases punishing EP ‘Trinity Terror’

WILKES-BARRE — When Cruel Bomb spoke with the Weekender this time last year, they promised that 2019 was going to be “the Year of the Bomb.”

And while it was a brash statement for the fledgling thrash metal band to make only a few months out of their formation, the music they have released since then is brash enough to back it up.

The Wilkes-Barre-based metal trio is made up of Brandon Gilvary on guitar and vocals, Kennie Barto on bass and vocals, and Kyle McKeown on drums.

The band released its newest EP, “Trinity Terror,” on Jan. 24, and it’s more obvious than ever that the group is functioning as a tightly-knit unit.

Gilvary said this was purposeful, explaining much of the band’s early music was written by him, but this EP showcased all of their talents.

“This one is more written as a group,” he said. “We all had input.”

The EP, despite its only 15-minute run time, boasts clear inspiration from the early days of thrash, more traditional hardcore and even early Florida-style death metal.

In Barto’s words, it’s part of what makes each song unique.

“The four songs all have their own vibe, their own story,” he said.

That story starts off with “The End,” a song with clear inspiration from acts like Slayer before it breaks down into a sludgy, chugging outro.

“The chugging at the end was all Kyle,” Gilvary said of McKeown’s influence over the track. Gilvary said he had to give a lot of credit to McKeown who helped to write many of the songs’ guitar parts.

“He came up with a lot of tasty, groovy riffs,” Gilvary said.

The band also spoke on using feedback from their first EP, 2019’s “Manhattan Mischief,” to influence the recording process of “Trinity Terror.”

A big focus for the band was on the gang vocals, that are particularly prevalent on the track “Teeth Grinder.”

McKeown said all three members of the band recorded vocals for the gang sections three times, layered over each other. It creates a fuller, cleaner sound than the previous method of recording each member’s vocals only once.

“We were looking at things we missed on and seeing how we could improve,” McKeown said.

The band chalks a lot of this success up to just old-fashioned hard work.

“Even though it was our first year as a band, we wanted to work as hard as a band that’s been touring for years and years,” Barto said.

Since the last time the band spoke with the Weekender, they said they have seen an increase of fans at their shows, and that they have been able to host shows of their own in New York City.

“People are familiar with our music now,” Barto said. “People are reacting and feeling the energy. It’s super rewarding to see people reacting in such a positive way.”

Gilvary agreed.

“When we see people go nuts, it’s such an invigorating feeling.”

Fans looking to go nuts with Cruel Bomb will have opportunities to hear them locally in soon, when they play with Tyrant at Karl Hall in Wilkes-Barre on March 12. Two days later, they’ll play in March Metal Madness at Pittston’s Border Bar.

Wilkes-Barre thrash band Cruel Bomb is made up of Brandon Gilvary, Kennie Barto and Kyle McKeown. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_thumbnail_IMG_6913.jpg Wilkes-Barre thrash band Cruel Bomb is made up of Brandon Gilvary, Kennie Barto and Kyle McKeown. Submitted photo

By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan