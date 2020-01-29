Intrepidus Theatre Labpresents ‘Medea’

KINGSTON — It looks like barbed wire.

But even if it’s made from soft material, like a volleyball net, that barrier is sure to attract your attention when you enter the space where Intrepidus Theatre Lab will present “Medea” Thursday through Sunday.

“A lot of the show is about ‘the other,’” creative director Justin John Costello of Kingston said, explaining the title character is an outcast who lives in a tent on one side of that fence while the people of Corinth live in relative luxury on the other side. “They won’t let her in. It’s like, ‘you are one of them, not one of us’ … it’s like the kids at the border.”

Some audience members will share Medea’s exile, assistant director Adam Zawatsky said, explaining they’ll sit on her side of the fence, getting an up-close view of her emotions, and maybe having some water for refreshment.

Other audience members, meanwhile, will sit outside the fence and enjoy a sparkling drink, like guests at a wedding.

A wedding is, in fact, about to take place in this play which French dramatist Jean Anouilh wrote during the Nazi occupation of Paris, based on a tale from ancient Greece.

The wedding is to be an exchange of vows between Medea’s unfaithful husband, Jason, and his new bride, daughter of King Creon. Medea is not happy about this — in fact, she resents the happiness of the people of Corinth, which she claims she can smell from a distance — and she will seek a terrible revenge.

“Anyone who’s gone through that experience of being replaced can understand what she’s going through,” said Elizabeth Guarnieri, of Swoyersville, who plays Medea. “No one should ever do what Medea does but … you can understand.”

Medea gave up her family and country for Jason, betraying her father and killing her brother to ensure Jason would get the precious golden fleece he wanted; later she committed other crimes to further his ambitions.

“They’ve been on the run for 10 years, kind of like Bonnie & Clyde,” Costello said. As the play opens, “Jason has been gone for 10 days,” leaving Medea to fret and worry with her nurse, played by Carol Warholak Sweeney of Shavertown, who cared for her when she was a little girl.

“The emotions are so raw, so intense,” Warholak Sweeney said, adding her character has an additional anguish, “like any mother whose daughter won’t listen to her.”

The women have been together since Medea was a child in her father’s palace. Now they “squat here, like two beggars, before a fire that always goes out.”

“Why did we leave, Medea?” the nurse asks.

“We left because I loved Jason,” Medea answers.

Hmm. Sounds as if she doesn’t love him anymore. Should Jason be worried?

In a word, yes. He should be as worried as if he was facing the fiercest of furies.

“She’s very base, very animalistic and primal,” Costello described Medea. “There’s a moment after Jason rejects her yet again when she aligns herself with the darkness and the beasts. She begins describing the quiet night of matings and murders and gives herself over to the beasts of the night.”

Among the play’s many poignant moments, there is a point where things might have gone differently.

“Right after he leaves she runs to the fence and says ‘I know I’m horrible. I know I’m evil. But just turn around. Just show me some kind of compassion’ — and he doesn’t,” Costello said.

IF YOU GO

What: Medea

Who: Presented by Intrepidus Theatre Lab

Where: 239 Schuyler Ave., Kingston. Enter by the Red Door, near the entrance to the former Vanderlyn’s restaurant

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 30 through Feb. 1 and 3 p.m. Feb. 2

Admission: $20 at the door. Reservations 570-266-9619

Medea's foot on the chest of King Creon symbolizes the power play between the two. The characters are portrayed by Elizabeth Guarnieri and Jahmeel Powers, who are married to each other in real life. The nurse (Carol Warholak Sweeney) tries to comfort Medea (Elizabeth Guarnieri), whom she loves like a daughter. Ryan Engle as Jason, left, and Nathan Howland, right, as Ajax the messenger, pose with Elizabeth Guarnieri as Medea.

Anouilh’s play deal with ‘the other,’ the outcast

By Mary Therese Biebel [email protected]

