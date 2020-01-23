PLAINS TOWNSHIP – “BANDing together for BRET,” a benefit show for Bret Alexander, will take place on Saturday, April 11, in The Woodlands Grand Ballroom.

The show will feature reunion performances by Underground Saints, Mere Mortals and Graces Downfall. Also performing will be Aaron Fink, Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, Joe Burke & Co., Tim & Rob Husty, The Boastfuls, Ed Randazzo, Tom Flannery, Joe Cigan, Tony Halchak, Ellie Rose, Jeremy Hummel, Nyke Wan Wyk and k8.

There will also be an all-star musical tribute Bret Alexander, featuring Ron Simasek and Paul Smith, formerly of The Badlees and current members of Gentleman East.

Alexander was the principal songwriter with national recording artists The Badlees, one of the most successful bands to ever come from Northeastern Pennsylvania. He has also released critically-acclaimed solo material and has written and recorded with The Cellarbirds and Gentleman East. He has performed with those bands, and as a solo artist, for more than 25 years throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

As the owner and operator a Saturation Acres Recording Studio, he has produced music for hundreds of regional artists, including the debut EP of the Breaking Benjamin. In 2015, he was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Steamtown Music Awards, which are a part of The Electric City Music Conference.

Alexander, who has performed at dozens of benefit shows over the years, has a genetic kidney condition that is requiring a kidney transplant. All proceeds from “BANDing together for BRET” will benefit the Bret Alexander medical fund as he recovers from the surgery.

Showtime is 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets to the over-21 event are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Sponsors are 105 The River, Karl Hall, The Woodlands Inn, LT Verrastro, Rock Street Music, The Times Leader and The Weekender. The event will also feature raffles, a rock auction and will be accompanied by a GoFundMe campaign. Advance tickets go on sale on February 1 through Eventbrite.

For more information, visit facebook.com/musiconthemenu