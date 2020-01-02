‘Parasite,’ The Irishman’ among early favorites for Oscar nods

Editor’s note: This column is part of an ongoing series called the Awards Shuffle, a look at awards season up until the Academy Award nominations are announced on Jan. 13.

In less than two weeks, the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences will announce the nominees for the 2020 Oscars. What’s different this year is that the so-called awards season is much shorter than in years past. While the end date of Dec. 31 for movies to be in theaters for consideration has remained the same, voting for nominations begins two days later on Jan. 2. Voting is also three days before the Golden Globes are aired on NBC on Jan. 5.

Below are my nomination predictions in the major categories. See how well this list does compared to the real nominations at 8 a.m. Jan. 13 on ABC or streaming on YouTube.

Best Picture

“The Irishman”

“Marriage Story”

“Parasite”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Joker”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Ford v Ferrari”

On the bubble: “Little Women,” “The Farewell,” “Us,” “Rocketman”

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Bong Joon-Ho, “Parasite”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Pedro Almodovar, “Pain and Glory”

On the bubble: Greta Gerwig, “Little Women,” Sam Mendes, “1917,” Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Best Actress

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

On the bubble: Charlize Theron, “Bombshell,” Awkwafina, “The Farewell,” Julianne Moore, “Gloria Bell”

Best Actor

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

On the bubble: Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name,” Robert De Niro, “The Irishman,” Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems,” Taron Egerton, “Rocketman,” Paul Walter Hauser, “Richard Jewell”

Best Supporting Actress

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Zhao Shuzhen, “The Farewell”

On the bubble: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell,” Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “Dolemite Is My Name,” Penelope Cruz, “Pain and Glory”

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Song Kang Ho, “Parasite”

On the bubble: Willem Dafoe, “The Lighthouse,” Alan Alda, “Marriage Story,” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Hustlers”

On the bubble: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “The Two Popes,” “Just Mercy”

Best Original Screenplay

“Marriage Story”

“Pain and Glory”

“The Farewell”

“Parasite”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

On the bubble: “Us,” “Knives Out,” “Uncut Gems”

Best Animated Feature

“Frozen II”

“Toy Story 4”

“I Lost My Body”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“Missing Link”

On the bubble: “Abominable,” “Klaus,” “Bunuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles”

Best Documentary Feature

“Apollo 11”

“American Factory”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

“One Child Nation”

On the bubble: “The Cave,” “The Biggest Little Farm,” “Maiden”

Best International Film

“Parasite”

“Pain and Glory”

“Atlantics”

“Les Miserables”

“Corpus Christi”

On the bubble: “Beanpole,” “Honeyland”

Filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho poses for a portrait at the Whitby Hotel screening room in New York to promote his film 'Parasite.' Bong is a strong contender for multiple Academy Award nominations for 'Parasite' in 2020. The nominations will be announced Jan. 13. Actor and director Greta Gerwig poses for a portrait in New York. Gerwig's film, 'Little Women,' is favored to earn Academy Award nominations in best actress, best adapted screenplay and other categories. The nominations will be announced Jan. 13.

By Tamara Dunn [email protected]

That’s A Wrap Extra: Online at theweekender.com, check out Tamara Dunn’s fantasy Oscar nomination list.

Tamara Dunn is the night news editor at the Times Leader. She is also a film lover who counts “Rear Window” and “Black Panther” as her favorites.

