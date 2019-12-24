The Boastfuls set to premier first single ‘Tequila’ at Stage West show Friday

SCRANTON — Electric City-based rock band The Boastfuls will be throwing a party this Friday to celebrate the release of their debut single, and they want you to be there.

The Boastfuls are made up of Martin Monahan on vocals and guitar, Chris Benitez on bass and Chad Wescott on drums. They’ve been making a splash in the Scranton music scene for the better part of a year now, thanks to their blistering, straight-ahead approach to rock music.

Now, they’re ready to share their first single, “Tequila.”

“We’ve had original music recorded since March of this year,” Monahan said. “We’ve been kind of sitting on it for a while. We just kind of decided this would be a good time to release music.”

Monahan said “Tequila” epitomizes their style.

“We feel this one accentuates our influences as a band,” he said, citing bands like Royal Blood and Nothing But Thieves.

According to Wescott, the writing process for “Tequila” came about naturally, telling one of those classic, universal stories.

“It’s your basic ‘boy meets girl, girl is no good for him, but he can’t keep away from her,’” Wescott said. “It’s something very relatable; we’ve all been through it.”

Wescott said the title is a metaphorical one: the liquor is only mentioned in the song once, comparing the girl to its intoxicating effects.

The Boastfuls will be be premiering “Tequila” at Stage West this Friday, joined by performers Joe Burke & Co. and Tatiana, who Monahan called “incredibly talented musicians.”

Monahan said the band is thrilled to return to the venue, located at 301 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

“We love playing shows there,” he said. “They’re always super accommodating, and there’s always great sound and great sound people.”

If you’re planning on checking out the show on Friday, the doors open at 8 p.m., with the show starting soon after that. Tickets are only $5, whether you get them at the door or in advance.

Buying them in advance, though, does get one extra benefit: Monahan said those who buy pre-sale tickets can get into the bar at 7 p.m. and hear The Boastfuls play a short acoustic set before the main performances kick off.

Monahan said there are plenty of these pre-sale tickets still available. If you’re interested in picking them up, reach out to the band through their official Facebook or Instagram pages.

By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan

