The 2010s: one of the best decades for music in recent memory?

I don’t think I’m alone in saying this: the 2010s have been the most wild decade of my (admittedly still fairly short) life. And no small part of that has been thanks to the shifting, turning musical landscapes of the decade.

The 2010s saw the rise of hip-hop to sales dominance, the corresponding decline of rock, the birth of new genres, the rebirth of old ones and the tragic loss off too many of our musical heroes.

And with as much excellent music as there was in the 2010s, it was a bit of a challenge to narrow this list down to only 10 records that are, to me, clearly the best of the best.

(Except, like, numbers 1 and 2. They were clear to me from the start.)

So, now, whether you’re a hold-out and still buy music online like it’s 2010 or you started streaming all the way back in 2011, these are the records to listen to that best encapsulate what the past decade sounded like to me.

10. “In Colour” — Jamie xx (2015)

For some reason, this record feels like such a watershed moment to me. Jamie xx, producer for indie band the xx, got away from the band for a little while to test his mettle as a solo producer, and the outcome was a rousing success. “In Colour” represents some of the best dance music of the decade, deftly blending trip hop and house music into this dreamy slurry that just flows and warps around you. This record feels like the first moments of wakefulness after a pleasant dream. It feels like the twinkling lights in an American Eagle advertisement. Jamie xx employs the talents of fellow xx members Oliver Sim and Romy to great effect, but the true standout track on the album is the Young Thug and Popcaan vehicle “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times),” a brilliantly catchy song that is without a doubt my favorite song of the past 10 years. “In Colour” is a landmark dance record, and it thankfully saw the increased influence of Jamie xx on the xx’s third record, “I See You,” in 2017.

9. “ANTi” — Rihanna (2016)

Rihanna is one of the artists who truly dominated the 2010s. We’ll see a few more of them as we continue further into this list, but there are few who had as far-reaching of an impact as Rihanna. A big reason for that is the success of her eighth record, “ANTi,” which is, by my estimate, a nearly perfect pop album. Rihanna has always been one of the strongest voices in pop, but “ANTi” is the first time, at least to me, that it felt like she was really living up to her full potential. “ANTi” is a strong, self-assured album that, in many ways, paved the way for the recent explosion of popularity of Jamaican dancehall music in pop culture, thanks especially to singles like “Work.” “ANTi” is dancehall music at its most accessible, Rihanna at her most confident and swaggering, and pop at its most powerful.

8. “Black Messiah” — D’Angelo and The Vanguard (2014)

Dec. 15, 2014, is a day I still clearly remember. Just before Christmas that year, D’Angelo, the R&B icon who all but disappeared after the 1990s, suddenly dropped out of the clear blue sky with his first record in 14 years. The release of “Black Messiah” felt like an event, with every media outlet tripping over themselves to get their glowing review of the record up first. “There’s no way this record is as good as everyone is saying,” I thought to myself. But it was. And it was better. D’Angelo seemed to have spent the 14 years in between his second and third attempting to craft an absolute masterpiece, one that seeks to shed his image as a sex symbol and replace that image with one of D’Angelo as a symbol of black excellence. D’Angelo expertly melds together his sensual, funky sound with more political and introspective work than he’s ever put out. I still regularly spin “Black Messiah,” and the record is like a time capsule for me. I’m instantly transported back to 2014, baffled by how an album can be this good.

7. “Sunbather” — Deafheaven (2013)

I’ll be honest. Deafheaven’s “Sunbather” is the single record that got me into metal. I don’t write about metal as much as I should, but trust me: it’s one of my favorite genres now, and the more extreme, the better. But it wasn’t always that way. Deafheaven’s “Sunbather,” particularly its opening cut, “Dream House,” showed me just how much beauty there was to be found in abject ugliness. The way “Sunbather” blends together what I would eventually learn was the frigid sounds of black metal with the warmth of shoegaze was instantly fascinating to me. Now, I’m better equipped to understand just how much of a landmark “Sunbather” was, as it is easily the most lovingly-crafted example of a genre that exploded in popularity after its release. For years afterward, tons of bands were trying to sound like Deafheaven in the world of black metal, but no one pulled it off as well as they did. No one has reached the soaring, almost Byronic sort of emotion. It’s brooding; it’s ugly; it’s beautiful; I love it.

6. “Random Access Memories” — Daft Punk (2013)

French house group Daft Punk stunned the world with their about-face into the world of disco with their instant classic “Random Access Memories.” While the robots inject plenty of their typical sound on top of the disco, this is a disco record through and through. And despite what you may have heard, disco does not (always) suck, because at the very least, there’s this very good album. Filled with some of the catchiest songs of 2013 — including the ubiquitous “Get Lucky” — it was the deep cuts, like “Giorgio by Moroder” and “Doin’ It Right” that sees Daft Punk playing most lovingly with the heritage of disco while layering modern elements on top. The only downside of this amazing album is how long we’ve been waiting for a real follow-up.

5. “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” — Kanye West (2010)

It really hurts looking back at how good Kanye used to be, especially after “Jesus Is King,” which is one of my least favorite records of 2019. At one point, the rapper/producer used to make truly groundbreaking music. Let me be blunt: this album changed hip-hop forever. It definitively set the tone for how hip-hop would sound throughout the 2010s, markedly eschewing the more pop-friendly sound of the “ringtone rap” era of the 2000s. “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” saw Kanye fully becoming the Kanye we think of as a legend. With lush production behind aggressive, gloomy songs that are punctuated by fleeting moments of light. It’s a beautiful record, and, looking back at the past 10 years, amazing to see how much it’s impacted: it’s easy to see notes of Kendrick Lamar in here, and the SoundCloud movement. “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” was the blueprint for 2010s rap music.

4. “Twin Fantasy” — Car Seat Headrest (2011, 2018)

This will be the third time I’ve written about this record for the Weekender, so I’ll keep this one short. Car Seat Headrest’s excellent 2011 record “Twin Fantasy” shows some of the best rock songwriting in many, many years, featuring fascinating, introspective lyrics on top of Kinks-style rock. It was an incredible record then, marred only by its amateurish recording and production style. An unprecedented top-to-bottom re-recording in 2018 polished this already beautiful gem into a glimmering diamond, easily the best traditional rock record of the decade. Telling the story of lead singer Will Toledo’s first real love, the lyrics of the 2018 version have been changed in many places to update the listener on how that relationship fell apart. It creates a fascinating intertextuality that is totally unlike anything else I’ve ever heard.

3. “The Money Store” — Death Grips (2012)

This record is already nearly eight years old, and I’m still taken aback by how brash and forward-thinking it is. Death Grips exploded onto the scene in the early 2010s, with music that was, at its core, hip-hop music, but it was injected full of punk, metal and industrial influences, virtually assaulting the listener with bombastic, often overwhelming music. But underneath the chaos, it’s clear that Zach Hill, Andy Morin and MC Ride have a songwriting chemistry unlike many others in experimental music, allowing them to craft these overwhelming, horrifying songs that are also catchy and simply a ton of fun. “The Money Store” made a promise very early in the decade for the future quality of Death Grips, a promise they’ve largely lived up to, but none of their later records still feel simply as shocking as “The Money Store” did.

2. “To Pimp a Butterfly” — Kendrick Lamar (2015)

“My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” might have been the blueprint of 2010s hip-hop, but “To Pimp a Butterfly” is the pinnacle of the genre this decade. Lamar expertly blends hip-hop with jazz in a way that was markedly different from the jazz rap trend of the 1990s coming out of New York City. Lamar sought out live instrumentals, throwing together a ragtag group of some of the best instrumentalists this decade has seen. “To Pimp a Butterfly” is a beautiful record with incredible instrumentals, thought-provoking lyrics and just mind-blowing songwriting. Lamar created a record that will be remembered for decades, and it’s already had a seismic influence in recent records. So many rappers have tried to create their own “To Pimp a Butterfly,” but I feel confident that it will remain at the peak of its own subgenre of rap.

1. “Blonde” — Frank Ocean (2016)

I’m still so, so blown away by what Frank Ocean pulled off on “Blonde.” His groundbreaking debut, “Channel Orange,” was always going to be a hard act to follow, as it is one of the best songs of the decade in its own right. But Ocean managed to reinvent his sound while still staying true to himself. Adding more elements of ambient and experimental music, Ocean turned “Blonde” into a beautiful, gut-wrenching experience. It’s a somber, emotional record that still brings me to the verge of tears after literally hundreds of listens. “Blonde” is at once deeply introspective and exceptionally universal. It’s a record that plunges into the depths of emotional pain and loneliness, but also speaks to the beauty of familial love. I love this album more than perhaps any piece of media that came out in the 2010s, and I will never forget it.

“Blonde” — Frank Ocean https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_blonde.jpg “Blonde” — Frank Ocean “To Pimp a Butterfly” — Kendrick Lamar https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_to-pimp-a-butterfly.jpg “To Pimp a Butterfly” — Kendrick Lamar “The Money Store” — Death Grips https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_death-grips.jpg “The Money Store” — Death Grips “Twin Fantasy” — Car Seat Headrest https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_twin-fantasy.jpg “Twin Fantasy” — Car Seat Headrest “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” — Kanye West https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_kanye.jpg “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” — Kanye West