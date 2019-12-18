According to my Letterboxd profile, I have watched more than 1,000 movies released in the 2010s. That means a lot of good films, some stinkers and many minutes updating the Netflix queue. And when I determined my top films of the 2010s, that meant going through all the reviews and lists I have logged over the years and figuring out what films stood the test of time. That also meant catching up on acclaimed titles that I may have missed and coming to terms with ones I’m ashamed of watching (i.e. “House of Versace,” “Assassin’s Creed”).

But I found 25 films that made the biggest impression on me as a film lover. To see my top 100 movies of the decade, visit my Letterboxd list at https://boxd.it/3Rm4S.

25. “Fast Five” (2011): Before the fifth installment of the vehicle-centered franchise, I had never seen a single Paul Walker/Vin Diesel pairing. However, the diverse casting, the dazzling settings and outright good time that was on the screen made me a fan.

24. “Sicario” (2015): Director Denis Villeneuve had made many well-liked films before “Sicario,” but they were long-winded mysteries that I solved in the first 15 minutes. This movie was a major step up, with stellar performances by Emily Blunt and Benicio del Toro. Plus, Roger Deakins’ risks in cinematography is its own supporting character.

23. “Beginners” (2010): The 2000s and 2010s were when music video directors had a great time as directors, like David Fincher, Spike Jonze and Michel Gondry. Mike Mills is less prolific than his peers, but he struck gold with the movie based on his true story about his father’s coming out. It reminded audiences what an incredible actor Christopher Plummer is.

22. “The Skin I Live In” (2011): Writer/director Pedro Almodóvar and Antonio Banderas hadn’t made a movie together for years when this was released. This collaboration was more horrifying than any slasher movie as a father grieves his daughter’s death and seek revenge against her killer.

21. “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” (2011): Here’s a great John Le Carre adaptation that makes his signature character George Smiley (played fantastically by Gary Oldman) the moral center of a corrupt system. And I’m a sucker for casting that employs all the good British actors like Tom Hardy, Benedict Cumberbatch and Toby Jones.

20. “A Band Called Death” (2012): This documentary on the Hackney brothers – a trio of black rockers who created punk in Detroit – shows how a band with an unsalable name influenced decades of music.

19. “Holy Motors” (2012): Director Leos Carax’s madcap movie puts his frequent collaborator Denis Lavant in a limousine to perform unbelievable feats. Lavant’s a motion-capture artist, he’s an accordion player, and whatever his next stop tells him to be. This movie is not for everyone, but it is an experience worth watching.

18. “Certified Copy” (2010): It’s a boy-meets-girl story. Or is it a couple at an impasse? It doesn’t really matter. Director Abbas Kiarostami had a way of exploring the ways people communicate in his films, and this French/English/Italian flick with Juliette Binoche was an adorable ride through human connection and language.

17. “The Lobster” (2015): If anyone thought that the Oscar-nominated film “The Favourite” was a gateway drug to writer/director Yorgos Lanthimos’ filmography, that would have been a mistake. However, “The Lobster” is the one film that has his best cast with Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, Olivia Colman, John C. Reilly and Ben Whishaw. The fight to find the perfect love match before being turned to an animal sounds ridiculous, but it’s such a fun and distributing fight.

16. “Somewhere” (2010): Sofia Coppola’s meditative look at stardom and loneliness was not widely liked when it was released, but after a decade of YouTube stars, Harvey Weinstein’s downfall and #OscarsSoWhite, it’s getting the praise it deserved.

15. “Phantom Thread” (2017): Daniel Day-Lewis’ last role before retirement is one of complexity and passion as a British fashion designer whose muse opens up his heart. It drives him crazy emotionally but gives him more creativity in a dialed-up Paul Thomas Anderson feature.

14. “Selma” (2014): Ava DuVarnay crafted a Martin Luther King Jr. biopic that was more of a portrait of the movement and all those who were a part of it. “Selma” was the launching pad for more than just biopics; it gave rise to other female directors and films featuring people of color.

13. “Good Time” (2017): Before Josh and Benny Safdie gave Adam Sandler his most talked-about role in years in “Uncut Gems,” the directors/writers transformed “Twilight” heartthrob Robert Pattinson into a ruthless criminal in this thriller. While class wars, politics and immigration have been talking points on cable news shows, “Good Time” turns it up to 11.

12. “Carlos” (2010): So many movie viewers are complaining about the 3½-hour runtime for “The Irishman.” However, nine years ago, French director Olivier Assayas released a 338-minute epic on international terrorist Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, and it didn’t feel a bit too long. It’s the political thriller that made Edgar Ramirez a star with his charisma and his willingness to take on some many years and languages on screen.

11. “Girlhood” (2014): Released within the same year as Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood” about following a basic kid over 12 years of his life, “Girlhood” is the opposite. It follows teen girl Marieme (Karidja Toure) as she joins an all-black girl gang in France. It’s visually and dramatically more interesting than Linklater’s and has a killer musical segment set to Rihanna to boot.

10. “Shame” (2011): It’s the second collaboration between director Steve McQueen and actor Michael Fassbender and their only fictional film so far. In a film that details the lengths a man goes through to satisfy his sex addiction, it’s not sexy, exploitive or stimulating. Instead, “Shame” shows how broken he is and how normal it can be to battle a mental illness.

9. “Song of the Sea” (2014): This Irish animated feature is a charming and beautifully illustrated tale about a boy and his mute sister. As their father grieves over the disappearance of their mother, the boy finds himself at opposite ends of his world with his sibling. It’s rich in folklore and is something that Disney wish it could still do.

8. “Killing of a Sacred Deer” (2017): Colin Farrell and writer/director Yorgos Lanthimos work together in a tighter setting in this drama about a doctor and his family who are controlled by a destructive teenage boy (Barry Keoghan). What happens to the family is an exercise of torture, secrecy and faith that no one should go through. However, it’s worth seeing how they react to the puppeteer’s demands.

7. “Stories We Tell” (2012): Actress/director Sara Polley turns the camera onto herself and her family in a documentary that reads like a special episode of the Maury Povich show. It plays with how her siblings remember certain events and the aftermath that follows. When it was released, it was highly thought that it would be nominated for an Academy Award, but it wasn’t. And like what Ava DuVarney was able to do with “Selma,” Polley’s success with “Stories We Tell” spearheaded a wave of female-directed documentaries.

6. “Black Panther” (2018): The Marvel Cinematic Universe pushed the comic book genre into high gear, but nothing holds up to the impact that the Chadwick Boseman-fronted action movie had. With Afro-futurism in the forefront, a stellar soundtrack and strong cast with Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o, “Black Panther” shattered misconceptions about what makes a blockbuster and became the first Marvel movie to be an Oscar best picture nominee.

5. “First Reformed” (2018): A small film that is literally in a small frame contains big ideas about religion, war and the environment as Ethan Hawke stars as its conflicted center. It’s a battle behind a small church where the faithful are dwiddling in numbers and a megachurch that is engulfing it. Amanda Seyfried appears as the remaining parishioner that guides the pastor through a difficult time.

4. “Like Someone in Love” (2012): Iranian director Abbas Kiarostami did not know Japanese when he set off to make a film about a call girl who was hiding her profession from her boyfriend and family. But Kiarostami wanted to challenge himself in a new environment but still placed his signature style in it with “Like Someone in Love.” When the woman visits an older man for the evening, loneliness and companionship are examined, but they are dashed when reality sets in. It’s beautiful and harsh, and there are times you want to shout at the screen. It’s what Kiarostami wanted all along.

3. “Pina” (2011): In the 2000s and 2010s, movie studios pushed for nearly all movies to be released in 3D, even if they had to be converted to that format in post-production. “Pina,” an English-German dance documentary, was no exception, but it was done as a present to the late choreographer Pina Bausch, who died during the production. The segments throughout the documentary really made the most of 3D filmmaking, and after watching this in that format, there’s no need to see any others. It’s like seeing the stage come alive.

2. “Moonrise Kingdom” (2012): This delightful comedy is signature Wes Anderson. There’s Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton and Jason Schwartzman. It’s the 1965 and there are record players, French music and a children’s play. There’s family stife and primary colors throughout. “The Grand Budapest Hotel” may have earned Oscars and such, but “Moonrise Kingdom” is Anderson’s best of this decade.

1. “Moonlight” (2016): It may be best known for the Oscar best picture mix-up, and that’s a shame. It’s the most emotionally charge film I had ever watched in the 2010s. “Moonlight” recalled memories I had longed buried, told in a three-act format, and opened up new African-American storytelling to a new audience. You can see the impact director Barry Jenkins has in the industry now, with the release of Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” and “Us” and Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell.” The use of color illustrates the mood throughout. A24, the studio that released “Moonlight,” stands out as a hitmaker on a small scale. This drama will shape how the 2020s will be like, and I’m grateful for that.

By Tamara Dunn tdunn@timesleader.com