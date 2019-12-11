2019’s Best Records: A strong year for pop and rock, but who’s the best?

Another year is wrapping up, and with it, another decade comes to an end as well. Because of this, the Weekender is sure to be inundated with lists shortly, so I figured I’d get out ahead of it all, and do my year-end wrap up a few weeks early.

2019 was a really interesting year musically, a year in which pop music started to come back to do really interesting things for the first time in a while. You’ll see that — for the first time in all the years I’ve been doing this — pop really dominates this list. Let’s get right into it, but let’s start with some weird stuff. As always, this is only my list, and is not representative of the opinions of everyone else here.

10. “Hidden History of the Human Race” — Blood Incantation

This record is everything that death metal can be. Blood Incantation’s second full-length album is an absolute pummeling romp through some of the tightest metal songwriting in 2019. Every minute of the records sounds like it takes place inside the world depicted in a Frank Frazetta painting: surely, it’s aggressive, loud and abrasive, but it all feels so purposeful, like “Hidden History of the Human Race” is attempting to build a dark, sci-fi world that feels real. The songwriting is simply masterful, with chugging guitar riffs that manage to get stuck in your head and dark sci-fi lyrical themes that are sure to get your brain reeling.

9. “H.A.Q.Q.” — Liturgy

This is undoubtedly the most experimental record on this list, but it’s just so good. Liturgy has long been one of my favorite members of the American black metal scene, but “H.A.Q.Q.,” their surprise fourth full-length record, may have bumped them up to my favorite. The music on “H.A.Q.Q.” is admittedly difficult to listen to, with lead vocalist Hunter Hunt-Hendrix shrieking his head off over complicated, polyrhythmic instrumental parts. It’s cacophony at its most extreme, with the band incorporating glitchy production styling on top of its harsh black metal sound, and there’s also a strong influence of classical music throughout. “H.A.Q.Q.” is a bizarre listen, but there is truly nothing else quite like it that came out this year, and it’s just totally engrossing.

8. “Zuu” — Denzel Curry

Returning only a short year after his stunning, highly-conceptual third record, “Ta13oo,” Denzel Curry followed it up with “Zuu,” a record that is somehow, by contrast, stunning for its lack of concept. While “Ta13oo” was a journey through darkness, “Zuu” is a chaotic, purposeless excursion through the sunlight of Miami, complete with the hardcore punk influences that only Curry can bring to trunk-banging hip-hop. “Zuu” has so many stand-out moments, especially the remarkable “Ricky,” that it’s a project I’ve found myself returning to again and again. There are few people in the landscape of modern hip-hop — especially Floridian hip-hop — that have as many unique things to say and as many unique ways to say them as Denzel Curry does.

7. “Norman F***ing Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey

I’ll be honest. I’ve never been a big fan of Lana Del Rey. I always found her Marilyn Monroe pastiche to be boring at best and vaguely off-putting at worst, but somehow everything snapped into place for me on “Norman F***ing Rockwell!” I think it’s on this record that Del Rey really dialed into what the core of her sound is: 1960s-style easy-listening pop music with stunningly raw lyrics. It’s immediately obvious on the album’s title track, which is also its opener. “G0d*** man child,” she croons beautifully. “You f***ed me so good that I almost said ‘I love you.’” It’s the simultaneously sultry yet mournful tone that Del Rey strikes in this song and others that show she’s truly matured in her songwriting. While there’s still an element of shock value to her lyrics, its their emotional intensity that really shines through here, making her an incredibly sympathetic figure.

6. “i, i” — Bon Iver

The most fascinating thing about “i, i,” the fourth album from Bon Iver, is how ephemeral the experience feels. No matter how many times I’ve listened to this record, it will always feel like some sort of performance I’ve accidentally stumbled upon, something I can only speak about in hushed tones or else it’ll disappear forever. “i, i” sees Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon writing some intensely personal chamberpop and folktronica music that just feels so touching, so gentle, that it would shrivel up in the light of day. It’s the kind of record that demands to be listened to next to a crackling fire. It’s not a tour de force, but a slow burn, slowly opening up its secrets to eager listeners.

5. “Schlagenheim” — black midi

Black midi is an English rock band and when they released their debut record, “Schlagenheim,” earlier this year, it was one of the very few circumstances that I instantly knew I’d be writing about it in this list once December rolled around. Black midi sounds as though they’ve just been gestating in some sort of serum made up of the best art rock of the past century; they have the raw, intense energy of The Stooges, the brooding darkness of Bauhaus and Joy Division. The songs are absolutely captivating, having this manic energy that sounds almost like we’re listening to the first musical expression of someone who has only just realized they’re a genius. “Schlagenheim” is without a doubt, the best rock record of the year, and I cannot wait to hear more from this band.

4. “Igor” — Tyler, the Creator

The stylistic about face that Tyler, the Creator went through on his 2017 record “Flower Boy” is something that I’ve been gushing about to anyone who will listen for the better part of two years now. Shedding the abrasive sounds of his youth for a more mature, jazzy sound, Tyler showed with “Flower Boy” that he was capable of making personal, moving music. “Igor” doubles down on Tyler’s new sound, showing him inhabit this gruff, almost Andy Warhol-esque character of Igor. The album shows some of Tyler’s best songwriting to date, trimming what remained of the fat left over from “Flower Boy.” “Igor” is dark and psychedelic, far more tightly focused than “Flower Boy,” and, interestingly, with far less rapping. Tyler has crafted some fascinating instrumentals here, and he really lets them breathe.

3. “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

It’s been several months, and I still cannot get over how good this record is. I’ve seen a lot of complaints about Eilish, with people saying she’s an industry plant, that she doesn’t know enough about her roots, etc., etc. I literally could not care less about any of these things, because the end result is so remarkably good. Eilish draws inspiration from the gothic rock of the late 1980s and the current trap sound, and the end result is simply fascinating. Eilish’s brother Finneas pairs incredibly well with her, crafting some of the best pop production, really allowing Eilish’s whispery tone to come to life. Her music is creepy in the most fun way, and I like returning to this record like some of my favorite horror films. I’m expecting big, great things from Eilish.

2. “Charli” — Charli XCX

I wrote a really glowing review of Charli XCX’s self-titled record a few months back, and, at the time, I thought of it as my favorite record of the year. It’s only moved down one slot, but it’s still very much deserving of being on this list. XCX’s approach to pop is nearly the antithesis of Eilish’s, as XCX has never been afraid to inject quite a bit of bombast into her music, pulling influences from all over the map. XCX has never sounded as self-assured as she does here, which is interesting, because her lyrics, perhaps more than ever, provide for a deep, introspective look into her own lack of confidence. It’s a bold, all-over-the-place pop record that never for a minute overstays its welcome. It’s just so fun. But fun wasn’t enough to keep it in my number one spot for long, because it was quickly replaced by…

1. “MAGDALENE” — FKA twigs

I was absolutely blown away by this latest offering from FKA twigs, and part of it is because there’s just no one quite like her in the pop landscape. Like, who else could get Future on an art pop album, and make him sound like high art? No one. Twigs masterfully examines the unfortunate dichotomy placed on women in western culture — that a woman can only be either virginally perfect or somehow unclean — and tears down those norms with Kate Bush-inspired art pop that gleefully reexamines the biblical figure of Mary Magdalene. This record is beautiful from beginning to end, and easily the closest thing to a “perfect album” on this list. Repeated listens only reveal new secrets about the record, and I know this will be the album that encapsulates 2019 when I think about this year in the future.

