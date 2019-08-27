No, they’ve never played Dungeons and Dragons, but a few of them have dabbled in World of Warcraft.

Scranton deathcore band Paladin’s Death will celebrate the release of its debut EP, “Abandon All Hope Ye Who Enter Here,” at Karl Hall on Aug. 30. They will be joined by Toothless, Brighter Days, Cheap Seats and Idolizer.

Comprised of Brandon Donahue and Tyler Ford on guitar, Derek Depoti on bass, Sean Cunningham on drums and Luke Seeley on “yelling,” the group described themselves as lifelong friends.

Before Paladin’s Death formed in February, each of them were a part of a band called Risking It All, with some instrumental variation. Seeley and Cunningham said they also had a year-long stint in Scranton pop punk outfit Anytime Soon.

Listing influences between them as varied as Black Tongue, Yüth Forever, Slipknot, Meshuggah, Cannibal Corpse, Architects and Chelsea Grin, they all shared a particular affinity for Los Angeles band Volumes.

“I listened to them a lot, it kind of just inspired me to wanna do what they do. Luke showed me the first song I heard by them, and after getting familiar and watching their live sets … they’re a huge inspiration,” explained Depoti.

So, having one of the vocalists from Volumes featured on the EP’s first single, “Best of Me,” was pretty exciting for the band.

“He put up on his instagram story that he was accepting features, and to DM him. Derek showed me and I said I’m gonna message him immediately,” Seeley explained. “I was pretty psyched. Still am.”

“Abandon All Hope Ye Who Enter Here” was recorded entirely in Seeley’s bedroom, and he did all of the mixing and mastering.

“The opportunity to be able to record there alleviates a lot of potential pressure, especially booking time. Some days it just doesn’t happen,” Depoti said. “It’s nice to come back whenever we can.”

The writing and recording is simplified by the ability to lay down tracks whenever possible, the band said.

“We all gather in my hot, small room and we can’t record with the air conditioner on or anything, so we’re just suffering in there for probably about an hour or two a night,” Seeley explained.

“One night will be just one or two hours of writing and then another day it will be recording it. It’s that over and over for a few weeks before we get it. We don’t have to book any time.”

Lyrically, Seeley said, the songs are “very anti-capitalist.”

Paladin’s Death is looking forward to its record release on Friday, citing the ease of working with Brian Kelly of Barnstorm Booking, the venue and supporting acts as positives.

“Karl Hall allows you to have all ages and BYOB, which not any other places I know of do. It’s just really cool to have all ages and people coming and drinking and having a good time. It brings the party aspect to life,” Cunningham said.

The supporting acts were not chosen for their genres — “not even half” of the bands are metal, Seeley pointed out — but chosen because they are all friends.

“It was just basically a list of who we could get together to make one giant party of bands where it would just be a good time throughout the whole night,” Cunningham explained.

Doors for the release show open at 6:30 p.m. with music starting at 7. There is a $10 cover.

Paladin’s Death will celebrate the release of its debut EP on Friday at Karl Hall. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Paladins1.jpg Paladin’s Death will celebrate the release of its debut EP on Friday at Karl Hall. Submitted Photo | Jason Riedmiller Paladin’s Death, shown performing at a past show, will celebrate the release of its debut EP on Friday at Karl Hall with several other local bands. The band meshes deathcore with anti-capitalist messages. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Paladins2.jpg Paladin’s Death, shown performing at a past show, will celebrate the release of its debut EP on Friday at Karl Hall with several other local bands. The band meshes deathcore with anti-capitalist messages. Courtesy of Kat Bischak Luke Seeley ‘yells’ at a past Paladin’s Death performance. The band will celebrate the release of its debut EP on Friday at Karl Hall. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_69007454_945522665793234_510065763407626240_n.jpg Luke Seeley ‘yells’ at a past Paladin’s Death performance. The band will celebrate the release of its debut EP on Friday at Karl Hall. Courtesy of Kat Bischak

By Toni Ann Pennello tpennello@timesleader.com