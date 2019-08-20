Young Thug’s ‘So Much Fun’ makes good on its promise, for the most part

By all rights, you would think that Young Thug would be one of those artists that I’d complain about.

If you’ve been following my reviews for a while, particularly the ones about hip-hop, it probably wouldn’t be too far off to accuse me of being an “old head,” favoring hyper lyrical emcees over artists like Migos and Future.

Yet, somehow, Young Thug has always held a special place in my heart.

And I’ll admit that it doesn’t make much sense; not only is Thugger not exactly lyrical, it’s often nearly impossible to understand what exactly he’s saying. But his wild delivery and absurd lyrics — in the occasional moments where they’re understandable — have left him being one of my favorite members of the modern rap scene. For what he lacks in terms of lyrical cogency, he more than makes up for with vocal experimentation, sounding unlike anyone else.

I’ve been a fan of Young Thug’s since shortly after the arrival of his “Barter 6” mixtape 2015, and now, four years and several incredible projects later, we come to what is technically Thug’s debut album, “So Much Fun.”

(You can refer to my previous review of Chance the Rapper’s “The Big Day” for my complaints about how meaningless the term “debut album” is in a situation like this. It stands here, but doesn’t bear repeating.)

So, the big question, of course, is whether or not Young Thug lives up to the promise he makes with the title of “So Much Fun.” And, for the most part, he definitely does. But he also continues to fall into some of the trappings that many of the other mainstream hip-hop artists have begun to fall into, which does diminish the overall quality of the record a bit.

Things get started early, as Thugger opens the record up with the sweetly soulful “Just How It Is.” Young Thug’s biggest strength has always been his voice more than anything else, and as he approaches the upper limits of his register, his voice cracks with passion and emotion, especially on the chorus. While careful listening to the lyrics is mostly unwarranted, as it reveals Young Thug is mostly only talking about the normal trap rap themes (girls, cars, drugs, etc.), the emotion in his voice makes it all feel far more poignant.

It certainly helps that Young thug is one of the strongest talents in hip-hop right now when it comes to crafting melodies. Songs like “Just How It Is” and plenty of others throughout the track list on “So Much Fun” illustrate just how well Thug can craft a catchy hook.

But it’s not all just hooks that Young Thug has in his arsenal. He’s got bars, too. Perhaps no song illustrates that better than early album cut “Ecstasy.” Thug launches into dizzying triplet flows that just rocket past the listener, only briefly allowing a respite during the catchy-as-hell chorus.

“Surf,” meanwhile, is one of the most fun songs on the record. Thug is fittingly backed by a beachy, almost calypso-sounding beat, giving us a song that easily could have been this year’s summer anthem if it had been released, say, four months earlier.

Truly, this seems like Young Thug’s biggest attempt at swinging for major success. He’s been a critical darling for years now, and his support has been slowly building for years, but he’s largely missed out on major, chart-topping commercial success.

After some smash hits with the likes of Camila Cabello and “The London” with J. Cole and Travis Scott (which closes the album), though, Thug seems thirsty for more of that sort of success. This sees Thug turning up some of his talents — his uncanny ability to craft sticky sweet pop rap songs that still have an edge to them — but turning other ones nearly off completely.

One of the biggest things I’m missing on “So Much Fun” is the thing that, to me, has always been the most fun part of Young Thug’s music: his weird brand of humor. His vocal delivery is always wild, but he’s been known in the past to totally let loose on a song, often sounding totally manic and monstrous. “Harambe” on his classic mixtape “JEFFERY” is a perfect example of this.

Unfortunately, on “So Much Fun,” there are comparatively few examples of this. Young Thug lets his hair down on “Cartier Gucci Scarf” along with Lil Duke, using a bizarre voice that recalls some of the crazier moments on previous records, but it’s sad to see that this is truly the only example of this.

But, perhaps the most glaring flaw in “So Much Fun” is its very structure. If you noticed that most of the songs I highlighted as being exceptionally good as being early album cuts, there’s a reason for this. “So Much Fun” is severely front-loaded. With the exception of a handful of tracks, all of the best stuff comes up front. And when an album is more than an hour long, that can make the listening experience a slog.

So, does “So Much Fun” do what it says on the tin? Yes and no. There are a lot of great, late summertime bangers on the record. But the record majorly stalls out in the final third. If you’re a fan of Young Thug, it’s definitely worth checking out, but if you find yourself bored in the third act, just know that you’re not alone.

Young Thug released what is technically his debut album, ‘So Much Fun,’ on Aug. 16. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_so-much-fun-1.jpg Young Thug released what is technically his debut album, ‘So Much Fun,’ on Aug. 16.

By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

Album: ‘So Much Fun’ Artist: Young Thug Label: YSL, 300 Length: 62:13 Best Songs: ‘Ecstasy,’ ‘Surf,’ ‘Bad Bad Bad,’ ‘The London’ Worst Song: ‘P***y’

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan