Weekender celebrates the best of the area

PLAINS TWP. — The Weekender celebrated the winners of its annual Best of the Weekender awards Wednesday night during a party at Breakers inside Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Township. The event was held in conjunction with 105 The River’s “Music On the Menu Live,” hosted by Alan K. Stout, which featured a performance by local guitarist Patrick McGlynn.

One of the winners, Lee LaChette, creative director at Phoenix Performing Arts Center, was there celebrating the group’s second win in a row as best local theater group.

“It’s awesome,” she said excitedly. “What other way is there to describe it?”

The winners are:

Best Art Gallery: ArtWorks Gallery & Studio, Scranton, Best Auto Sales, New: Bonner Chevrolet, Kingston, Best Auto Sales, Used: Marcum Frank Motors, Wyoming, Best Band, Cover: The Frost Duo, Peckville, Best Band, Duo or Solo: The Frost Duo, Peckville, Best Band, Original: The Frost Duo, Peckville, Best Bar: Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club, Scranton, Best Bar, Alternative Lifestyle: HEAT Bar & Nightclub, Wilkes-Barre, Best Bar, College: Senunas’ Bar & Grill, Wilkes-Barre, Best Bar, Corner: Plains Pub, Wilkes-Barre, Best Bar, Irish: The Angry Irishman, Scranton, Best Bar, New: The Bar and Company, Olyphant, Best Bar, Sports: Brews Brothers, Pittston, Best Barber: Jason’s Main Street Barbershop, Luzerne, Best Bartender, Female: Sam Zalepa, Tony’s Wine Cellar & Sports Bar, Pittston, Best Bartender, Male: Brian McDonald, Ole Tyme Charley’s, Plains, Best Beer Selection, Bar/Restaurant: Sabatini’s Pizza, Exeter, Best Beer Selection, Non Bar/Restaurant: Beer Super, Wilkes Barre, Best Bike Night: Crabby’s Seafood Grill, Dallas, Best Bookstore: Barnes & Noble, Wilkes-Barre, Best Bouncer: Dave Lavelle, The Diamond Club, Old Forge, Best Bowling Alley: Chacko’s Family Bowling Center, Wilkes-Barre, Best Burgers: Booyah Burgers & Bites, Wyoming, Best Casino: Mohegan Sun Pocono, Wilkes-Barre, Best Chef: Dave Ciminelli, Viva Farms, Wilkes-Barre, Best Clothing Boutique: The Haberdashery, Forty Fort, Best Club DJ: DJ Pat Moore, Dickson City, Best Cocktail Selection: R Bar & Grill, Nanticoke, Best College: Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Best Columnist/Writer: Tiff Kline, Kline’s Korner, Plains, Best Comedian: Sergio Marzitelli, Avoca, Best Consignment Shop: My Sister’s Closet, Luzerne, Best Dance Club: Evolution Nightclub, Wilkes-Barre, Best Day Spa: The Woodhouse Day Spa, Kingston, Best Desserts: Osborne Specialties, Scranton, Best Diner: The Avenue Restaurant & Catering, Wyoming, Best Drink Specials: Ole Tyme Charley’s, Plains, Best Exotic Dancer: Bella, The Diamond Club, Old Forge, Best Festival/Bazaar/Annual Event: Tomato Festival, Pittston, Best Florist: Ketler Florist & Greenhouses, Wilkes-Barre, Best Food Truck: FonDippity, Dallas, Best Fries: FonDippity, Dallas, Best Garden Center: Edward’s Garden Center, Forty Fort, Best Hair Stylist: Jacki Lahr, Amplify Hair Studio, Avoca, Best Happy Hour: Beer Boys, Wilkes-Barre, Best Hoagies: Vino’s Deli, Wilkes-Barre, Best Hookah Lounge: Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, Wilkes-Barre, Best Hot Dogs: Abe’s Hot Dogs, Wilkes-Barre, Best Hotel: Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Dickson City, Best Ice Cream: Blue Ribbon Farm Dairy, Exeter, Best Jeweler: Rainbow Jewelers, Kingston, Best Karaoke/Open Mic: Ole Tyme Charley’s, Plains, Best Local Brewery: Susquehanna Brewing Company, Pittston, Best Lunch/Deli: Beer Deli, Forty Fort, Best Martini Selection: 279 Bar & Grill, Wilkes-Barre, Best Motorcycle Shop, Electric City Harley Davidson, Scranton, Best Movie Theatre: Cinemark 20 & XD, Moosic, Best Music Venue: River Street Jazz Cafe, Wilkes-Barre, Best Patio/Deck: River Grille, Wilkes-Barre. Best Photographer: Sullivan’s Pin-Up Photography LLC, Olyphant, Best Pizza: Pizza Perfect, Shavertown, Best Place to Buy a Pipe: Utopia Pipe Shop, Wilkes-Barre, Best Place to Work: Prime Inc., Pittston, Best Radio Personality: Freddie Fabbri-Entercom, Pittston, Best Radio Station: Alt 92.1 WFUZ-FM, Scranton, Best Radio Station, College: 91.7 Marywood, Scranton, Best Restaurant: Peculiar Slurp, Scranton, Best Restaurant Menu: Viva Farms, Wilkes-Barre, Best Restaurant Service: Alter House Restaurant & Bar, Clarks Summit, Best Restaurant, Chinese: Peking Chef, Kingston, Best Restaurant, Fine Dining: Ruth’s Chris, Wilkes-Barre, Best Restaurant, Italian: Cafe Rinaldi, Old Forge, Best Restaurant, Japanese/Sushi: Mirakuya Japanese Restaurant, Wilkes-Barre, Best Restaurant, Mexican: La Tolteca Mexican Restaurant, Wilkes-Barre, Best Restaurant, New: Peculiar Slurp, Scranton, Best Restaurant, Outdoor Dining: The Beaumont Inn, Dallas, Best Restaurant, Seafood: Cooper’s Seafood House, Scranton, Best Restaurant, Steak: Marty’s Blue Room, Nanticoke, Best Restaurant, Vegetarian-Friendly: The Kimchi Dude, Scranton, Best Restaurant, Wine Selection: AV, Scranton, Best Salon, Hair: Amplify Hair Studio, Avoca, Best Salon, Nail: New Look Salon, Swoyersville, Best Salon, Tanning: Abbronzatura Tanning, Pittston, Best Store, Adult: Adult Outlet, Scranton, Best Store, Gaming/Comic: Comics on the Green, Scranton, Best Store, Musical Instrument: Magdon Music, Olyphant, Best Store, Record: Gallery of Sound, Wilkes-Barre, Best Strip Club: The Diamond Club, Old Forge, Best Tattoo/Piercing Artist: Brian Teetsel, Inkstreet Tattoo, Clarks Summit, Best Tattoo/Piercing Parlor: Inkstreet Tattoo, Clarks Summit, Best Theatre Group: Phoenix Performing Arts Center, Duryea, Best Trainer: Brad Hont, The Barn Nutrition and Fitness, Shavertown, Best T-Shirt Printing: Kam Graphics & Advertising LLC, Eynon, Best Vehicle Graphics: Sign & T-Shirt Kings, Forty Fort, Best Video Production: Video Innovations, Plymouth, Best Vintage Store: The Eclectic Contessa, Exeter, Best Visual Artist: Stacy Giovannucci, Scranton, Best Wedding Venue: The Barn at Glistening Pond, Falls, Best Winery/Vineyard: Maiolatesi Wine Cellars, Scott Township, Best Wings: Nina’s Wing Bites & Pizza, Dunmore.