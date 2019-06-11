 Added on June 11, 2019

Weekender celebrates the best of the area

Print This Page
The Weekend 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards were handed out at The Breakers, Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino on Wednesday evening. Shown are winners, from left, Tiff Kline, Best Columnist/Writer; Brian McDonald, Best Male Bartender, Olde Tyme Charley’s, Plains Township; Lisa Povau, Best Karaoke/Open Mic, Olde Tyme Charley’s; Benjamin Dugas, Olde Tyme Charley’s, and Brandon Frashefski, Best Drink Specials, Olde Tyme Charley’s. From left: Tiff Kline - Best Columnist/Writer, Brian McDonald; Best Male Bartender, Olde Tyme Charley’s, Lisa Povau; Best Karaoke/Open Mic, Olde Tyme Charley’s, Benjamin Dugas; Olde Tyme Charley’s, Brandon Frashefski; Best Drink Specials, Olde Tyme Charley’s.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Best Hair Stylist: Jacki Lahr, of Amplify Hair Studio; Best Hair Salon: Amply Hair Studio.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Best Florist: Ketler Florist & Greenhouses, Sandy and Michael Sivilich.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Best Trainer: Brad Hontz, The Barn Nutrition and Fitness; Best Gym: The Barn Nutrition and Fitness, Wendy Bolton, Deb Straley.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Best New Auto Sales: Bonner Chevrolet, Rachel Harding.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Best Food Truck and Best Fries: FonDippity, Michelle and JP Moshey.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Best T-Shirt Printing: Kam Graphics & Advertising LLC, Krissy and John Marrion.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Best Barber: Jason Welles, Jason’s Main Street Barbershop.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Best Cover Band, Best Original Band, Best Duo or Solo Band: The Frost Duo, Christina Gratz, Leah Beth Evans. Best Columnist/Writer: Tiff Kline, Kline’s Korner.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Best Theatre Group: Phoenix Performing Arts Center, Lee LaChette, Ruth Lovett.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Best Bike Night: Crabby’s Seafood Grill,Courtney and Jasonn Keezer.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Best Bike Night: Crabby's Seafood Grill - Courtney and Jasonn Keezer. Tony Callaio | For Weekender
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Best Place to Work: Prime Inc., Ricky Yarborough.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Best Radio Personality: Freddie Fabbri, Entercom.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Best Strip Club: The Diamond Club, Bill Ciccone.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Best Bouncer: Dave Lavelle, The Diamond Club.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Best Nail Salon: New Look Salon, Bonnie Brennan, Carla Sims.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Best Comedian: Sergio Marzitelli.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Best New Restaurant, Best Restaurant: Peculiar Slurp, Lauren Higgins, Miranda Philbin.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Best Ice Cream: Blue Ribbon Farm Dairy, Kiki and Ann Sorick.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

PLAINS TWP. — The Weekender celebrated the winners of its annual Best of the Weekender awards Wednesday night during a party at Breakers inside Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Township. The event was held in conjunction with 105 The River’s “Music On the Menu Live,” hosted by Alan K. Stout, which featured a performance by local guitarist Patrick McGlynn.

One of the winners, Lee LaChette, creative director at Phoenix Performing Arts Center, was there celebrating the group’s second win in a row as best local theater group.

“It’s awesome,” she said excitedly. “What other way is there to describe it?”

The winners are:

Best Art Gallery: ArtWorks Gallery & Studio, Scranton, Best Auto Sales, New: Bonner Chevrolet, Kingston, Best Auto Sales, Used: Marcum Frank Motors, Wyoming, Best Band, Cover: The Frost Duo, Peckville, Best Band, Duo or Solo: The Frost Duo, Peckville, Best Band, Original: The Frost Duo, Peckville, Best Bar: Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club, Scranton, Best Bar, Alternative Lifestyle: HEAT Bar & Nightclub, Wilkes-Barre, Best Bar, College: Senunas’ Bar & Grill, Wilkes-Barre, Best Bar, Corner: Plains Pub, Wilkes-Barre, Best Bar, Irish: The Angry Irishman, Scranton, Best Bar, New: The Bar and Company, Olyphant, Best Bar, Sports: Brews Brothers, Pittston, Best Barber: Jason’s Main Street Barbershop, Luzerne, Best Bartender, Female: Sam Zalepa, Tony’s Wine Cellar & Sports Bar, Pittston, Best Bartender, Male: Brian McDonald, Ole Tyme Charley’s, Plains, Best Beer Selection, Bar/Restaurant: Sabatini’s Pizza, Exeter, Best Beer Selection, Non Bar/Restaurant: Beer Super, Wilkes Barre, Best Bike Night: Crabby’s Seafood Grill, Dallas, Best Bookstore: Barnes & Noble, Wilkes-Barre, Best Bouncer: Dave Lavelle, The Diamond Club, Old Forge, Best Bowling Alley: Chacko’s Family Bowling Center, Wilkes-Barre, Best Burgers: Booyah Burgers & Bites, Wyoming, Best Casino: Mohegan Sun Pocono, Wilkes-Barre, Best Chef: Dave Ciminelli, Viva Farms, Wilkes-Barre, Best Clothing Boutique: The Haberdashery, Forty Fort, Best Club DJ: DJ Pat Moore, Dickson City, Best Cocktail Selection: R Bar & Grill, Nanticoke, Best College: Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Best Columnist/Writer: Tiff Kline, Kline’s Korner, Plains, Best Comedian: Sergio Marzitelli, Avoca, Best Consignment Shop: My Sister’s Closet, Luzerne, Best Dance Club: Evolution Nightclub, Wilkes-Barre, Best Day Spa: The Woodhouse Day Spa, Kingston, Best Desserts: Osborne Specialties, Scranton, Best Diner: The Avenue Restaurant & Catering, Wyoming, Best Drink Specials: Ole Tyme Charley’s, Plains, Best Exotic Dancer: Bella, The Diamond Club, Old Forge, Best Festival/Bazaar/Annual Event: Tomato Festival, Pittston, Best Florist: Ketler Florist & Greenhouses, Wilkes-Barre, Best Food Truck: FonDippity, Dallas, Best Fries: FonDippity, Dallas, Best Garden Center: Edward’s Garden Center, Forty Fort, Best Hair Stylist: Jacki Lahr, Amplify Hair Studio, Avoca, Best Happy Hour: Beer Boys, Wilkes-Barre, Best Hoagies: Vino’s Deli, Wilkes-Barre, Best Hookah Lounge: Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, Wilkes-Barre, Best Hot Dogs: Abe’s Hot Dogs, Wilkes-Barre, Best Hotel: Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Dickson City, Best Ice Cream: Blue Ribbon Farm Dairy, Exeter, Best Jeweler: Rainbow Jewelers, Kingston, Best Karaoke/Open Mic: Ole Tyme Charley’s, Plains, Best Local Brewery: Susquehanna Brewing Company, Pittston, Best Lunch/Deli: Beer Deli, Forty Fort, Best Martini Selection: 279 Bar & Grill, Wilkes-Barre, Best Motorcycle Shop, Electric City Harley Davidson, Scranton, Best Movie Theatre: Cinemark 20 & XD, Moosic, Best Music Venue: River Street Jazz Cafe, Wilkes-Barre, Best Patio/Deck: River Grille, Wilkes-Barre. Best Photographer: Sullivan’s Pin-Up Photography LLC, Olyphant, Best Pizza: Pizza Perfect, Shavertown, Best Place to Buy a Pipe: Utopia Pipe Shop, Wilkes-Barre, Best Place to Work: Prime Inc., Pittston, Best Radio Personality: Freddie Fabbri-Entercom, Pittston, Best Radio Station: Alt 92.1 WFUZ-FM, Scranton, Best Radio Station, College: 91.7 Marywood, Scranton, Best Restaurant: Peculiar Slurp, Scranton, Best Restaurant Menu: Viva Farms, Wilkes-Barre, Best Restaurant Service: Alter House Restaurant & Bar, Clarks Summit, Best Restaurant, Chinese: Peking Chef, Kingston, Best Restaurant, Fine Dining: Ruth’s Chris, Wilkes-Barre, Best Restaurant, Italian: Cafe Rinaldi, Old Forge, Best Restaurant, Japanese/Sushi: Mirakuya Japanese Restaurant, Wilkes-Barre, Best Restaurant, Mexican: La Tolteca Mexican Restaurant, Wilkes-Barre, Best Restaurant, New: Peculiar Slurp, Scranton, Best Restaurant, Outdoor Dining: The Beaumont Inn, Dallas, Best Restaurant, Seafood: Cooper’s Seafood House, Scranton, Best Restaurant, Steak: Marty’s Blue Room, Nanticoke, Best Restaurant, Vegetarian-Friendly: The Kimchi Dude, Scranton, Best Restaurant, Wine Selection: AV, Scranton, Best Salon, Hair: Amplify Hair Studio, Avoca, Best Salon, Nail: New Look Salon, Swoyersville, Best Salon, Tanning: Abbronzatura Tanning, Pittston, Best Store, Adult: Adult Outlet, Scranton, Best Store, Gaming/Comic: Comics on the Green, Scranton, Best Store, Musical Instrument: Magdon Music, Olyphant, Best Store, Record: Gallery of Sound, Wilkes-Barre, Best Strip Club: The Diamond Club, Old Forge, Best Tattoo/Piercing Artist: Brian Teetsel, Inkstreet Tattoo, Clarks Summit, Best Tattoo/Piercing Parlor: Inkstreet Tattoo, Clarks Summit, Best Theatre Group: Phoenix Performing Arts Center, Duryea, Best Trainer: Brad Hont, The Barn Nutrition and Fitness, Shavertown, Best T-Shirt Printing: Kam Graphics & Advertising LLC, Eynon, Best Vehicle Graphics: Sign & T-Shirt Kings, Forty Fort, Best Video Production: Video Innovations, Plymouth, Best Vintage Store: The Eclectic Contessa, Exeter, Best Visual Artist: Stacy Giovannucci, Scranton, Best Wedding Venue: The Barn at Glistening Pond, Falls, Best Winery/Vineyard: Maiolatesi Wine Cellars, Scott Township, Best Wings: Nina’s Wing Bites & Pizza, Dunmore.

The Weekend 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards were handed out at The Breakers, Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino on Wednesday evening. Shown are winners, from left, Tiff Kline, Best Columnist/Writer; Brian McDonald, Best Male Bartender, Olde Tyme Charley’s, Plains Township; Lisa Povau, Best Karaoke/Open Mic, Olde Tyme Charley’s; Benjamin Dugas, Olde Tyme Charley’s, and Brandon Frashefski, Best Drink Specials, Olde Tyme Charley’s. From left: Tiff Kline – Best Columnist/Writer, Brian McDonald; Best Male Bartender, Olde Tyme Charley’s, Lisa Povau; Best Karaoke/Open Mic, Olde Tyme Charley’s, Benjamin Dugas; Olde Tyme Charley’s, Brandon Frashefski; Best Drink Specials, Olde Tyme Charley’s.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-1.jpgThe Weekend 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards were handed out at The Breakers, Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino on Wednesday evening. Shown are winners, from left, Tiff Kline, Best Columnist/Writer; Brian McDonald, Best Male Bartender, Olde Tyme Charley’s, Plains Township; Lisa Povau, Best Karaoke/Open Mic, Olde Tyme Charley’s; Benjamin Dugas, Olde Tyme Charley’s, and Brandon Frashefski, Best Drink Specials, Olde Tyme Charley’s. From left: Tiff Kline – Best Columnist/Writer, Brian McDonald; Best Male Bartender, Olde Tyme Charley’s, Lisa Povau; Best Karaoke/Open Mic, Olde Tyme Charley’s, Benjamin Dugas; Olde Tyme Charley’s, Brandon Frashefski; Best Drink Specials, Olde Tyme Charley’s. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Hair Stylist: Jacki Lahr, of Amplify Hair Studio; Best Hair Salon: Amply Hair Studio.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-2.jpgBest Hair Stylist: Jacki Lahr, of Amplify Hair Studio; Best Hair Salon: Amply Hair Studio. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Florist: Ketler Florist & Greenhouses, Sandy and Michael Sivilich.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-3.jpgBest Florist: Ketler Florist & Greenhouses, Sandy and Michael Sivilich. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Trainer: Brad Hontz, The Barn Nutrition and Fitness; Best Gym: The Barn Nutrition and Fitness, Wendy Bolton, Deb Straley.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-4.jpgBest Trainer: Brad Hontz, The Barn Nutrition and Fitness; Best Gym: The Barn Nutrition and Fitness, Wendy Bolton, Deb Straley. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best New Auto Sales: Bonner Chevrolet, Rachel Harding.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-5.jpgBest New Auto Sales: Bonner Chevrolet, Rachel Harding. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Food Truck and Best Fries: FonDippity, Michelle and JP Moshey.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-6.jpgBest Food Truck and Best Fries: FonDippity, Michelle and JP Moshey. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best T-Shirt Printing: Kam Graphics & Advertising LLC, Krissy and John Marrion.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-7.jpgBest T-Shirt Printing: Kam Graphics & Advertising LLC, Krissy and John Marrion. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Barber: Jason Welles, Jason’s Main Street Barbershop.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-8.jpgBest Barber: Jason Welles, Jason’s Main Street Barbershop. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Cover Band, Best Original Band, Best Duo or Solo Band: The Frost Duo, Christina Gratz, Leah Beth Evans. Best Columnist/Writer: Tiff Kline, Kline’s Korner.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-9.jpgBest Cover Band, Best Original Band, Best Duo or Solo Band: The Frost Duo, Christina Gratz, Leah Beth Evans. Best Columnist/Writer: Tiff Kline, Kline’s Korner. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Theatre Group: Phoenix Performing Arts Center, Lee LaChette, Ruth Lovett.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-10.jpgBest Theatre Group: Phoenix Performing Arts Center, Lee LaChette, Ruth Lovett. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Bike Night: Crabby’s Seafood Grill,Courtney and Jasonn Keezer.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-11-1-.jpgBest Bike Night: Crabby’s Seafood Grill,Courtney and Jasonn Keezer. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Bike Night: Crabby’s Seafood Grill – Courtney and Jasonn Keezer. Tony Callaio | For Weekender
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-11.jpgBest Bike Night: Crabby’s Seafood Grill – Courtney and Jasonn Keezer. Tony Callaio | For WeekenderTony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Place to Work: Prime Inc., Ricky Yarborough.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-12.jpgBest Place to Work: Prime Inc., Ricky Yarborough. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Radio Personality: Freddie Fabbri, Entercom.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-13.jpgBest Radio Personality: Freddie Fabbri, Entercom. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Strip Club: The Diamond Club, Bill Ciccone.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-14.jpgBest Strip Club: The Diamond Club, Bill Ciccone. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Bouncer: Dave Lavelle, The Diamond Club.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-15.jpgBest Bouncer: Dave Lavelle, The Diamond Club. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Nail Salon: New Look Salon, Bonnie Brennan, Carla Sims.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-16.jpgBest Nail Salon: New Look Salon, Bonnie Brennan, Carla Sims. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Comedian: Sergio Marzitelli.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-17.jpgBest Comedian: Sergio Marzitelli. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best New Restaurant, Best Restaurant: Peculiar Slurp, Lauren Higgins, Miranda Philbin.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-18.jpgBest New Restaurant, Best Restaurant: Peculiar Slurp, Lauren Higgins, Miranda Philbin. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Ice Cream: Blue Ribbon Farm Dairy, Kiki and Ann Sorick.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-19.jpgBest Ice Cream: Blue Ribbon Farm Dairy, Kiki and Ann Sorick. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Photography: Sullivan’s Pin-Up Photography LLC, Bonnie and Joe Sullivan.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-20.jpgBest Photography: Sullivan’s Pin-Up Photography LLC, Bonnie and Joe Sullivan. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Day Spa: The Woodhouse Day Spa, Bob and Maurita Elias.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-21.jpgBest Day Spa: The Woodhouse Day Spa, Bob and Maurita Elias. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Clothing Boutique: The Haberdashery, Eric Kuhn, Zack Graham.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-22.jpgBest Clothing Boutique: The Haberdashery, Eric Kuhn, Zack Graham. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Wedding Venue: The Barn at Glistening Pond, Bernie Martin.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-23.jpgBest Wedding Venue: The Barn at Glistening Pond, Bernie Martin. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Place to Buy a Pipe: Utopia Pipe Shop, Brianna Clark, Bob Mac, James Jaskolka.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-24.jpgBest Place to Buy a Pipe: Utopia Pipe Shop, Brianna Clark, Bob Mac, James Jaskolka. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Lunch/Deli: Beer Deli, Jodie Rivero.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-25.jpgBest Lunch/Deli: Beer Deli, Jodie Rivero. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Female Bartender: Sam Zalepa, Tony’s Wine Cellar & Sports Bar.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Weekender-Readers-Choice-26.jpgBest Female Bartender: Sam Zalepa, Tony’s Wine Cellar & Sports Bar. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

From left: Tiff Kline – Best Columnist/Writer, Brian McDonald; Best Male Bartender, Olde Tyme Charley’s, Lisa Povau; Best Karaoke/Open Mic, Olde Tyme Charley’s, Benjamin Dugas; Olde Tyme Charley’s, Brandon Frashefski; Best Drink Specials, Olde Tyme Charley’s.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-1.jpgFrom left: Tiff Kline – Best Columnist/Writer, Brian McDonald; Best Male Bartender, Olde Tyme Charley’s, Lisa Povau; Best Karaoke/Open Mic, Olde Tyme Charley’s, Benjamin Dugas; Olde Tyme Charley’s, Brandon Frashefski; Best Drink Specials, Olde Tyme Charley’s. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Hair Stylist: Jacki Lahr, of Amplify Hair Studio; Best Hair Salon: Amply Hair Studio.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-2.jpgBest Hair Stylist: Jacki Lahr, of Amplify Hair Studio; Best Hair Salon: Amply Hair Studio. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Florist: Ketler Florist & Greenhouses, Sandy and Michael Sivilich.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-3.jpgBest Florist: Ketler Florist & Greenhouses, Sandy and Michael Sivilich. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Trainer: Brad Hontz, The Barn Nutrition and Fitness; Best Gym: The Barn Nutrition and Fitness, Wendy Bolton, Deb Straley.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-4.jpgBest Trainer: Brad Hontz, The Barn Nutrition and Fitness; Best Gym: The Barn Nutrition and Fitness, Wendy Bolton, Deb Straley. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best New Auto Sales – Bonner Chevrolet, Rachel Harding. Tony Callaio | For Weekender
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-5.jpgBest New Auto Sales – Bonner Chevrolet, Rachel Harding. Tony Callaio | For WeekenderTony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best New Auto Sales: Bonner Chevrolet, Rachel Harding. Best Food Truck and Best Fries: FonDippity, Michelle and JP Moshey.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-6.jpgBest New Auto Sales: Bonner Chevrolet, Rachel Harding. Best Food Truck and Best Fries: FonDippity, Michelle and JP Moshey. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best T-Shirt Printing: Kam Graphics & Advertising LLC, Krissy and John Marrion.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-7.jpgBest T-Shirt Printing: Kam Graphics & Advertising LLC, Krissy and John Marrion. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Barber: Jason Welles, Jason’s Main Street Barbershop.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-8.jpgBest Barber: Jason Welles, Jason’s Main Street Barbershop. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Cover Band, Best Original Band, Best Duo or Solo Band: The Frost Duo, Christina Gratz, Leah Beth Evans. Best Columnist/Writer: Tiff Kline, Kline’s Korner.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-9.jpgBest Cover Band, Best Original Band, Best Duo or Solo Band: The Frost Duo, Christina Gratz, Leah Beth Evans. Best Columnist/Writer: Tiff Kline, Kline’s Korner. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Theatre Group: Phoenix Performing Arts Center, Lee LaChette, Ruth Lovett.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-10.jpgBest Theatre Group: Phoenix Performing Arts Center, Lee LaChette, Ruth Lovett. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Bike Night: Crabby’s Seafood Grill,Courtney and Jasonn Keezer.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-11-1-.jpgBest Bike Night: Crabby’s Seafood Grill,Courtney and Jasonn Keezer. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Place to Work: Prime Inc., Ricky Yarborough.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-12.jpgBest Place to Work: Prime Inc., Ricky Yarborough. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Radio Personality: Freddie Fabbri, Entercom.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-13.jpgBest Radio Personality: Freddie Fabbri, Entercom. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Strip Club: The Diamond Club, Bill Ciccone.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-14.jpgBest Strip Club: The Diamond Club, Bill Ciccone. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Bouncer: Dave Lavelle, The Diamond Club.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-15.jpgBest Bouncer: Dave Lavelle, The Diamond Club. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Nail Salon: New Look Salon, Bonnie Brennan, Carla Sims.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-16.jpgBest Nail Salon: New Look Salon, Bonnie Brennan, Carla Sims. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Comedian: Sergio Marzitelli.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-17.jpgBest Comedian: Sergio Marzitelli. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best New Restaurant, Best Restaurant: Peculiar Slurp, Lauren Higgins, Miranda Philbin.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-18.jpgBest New Restaurant, Best Restaurant: Peculiar Slurp, Lauren Higgins, Miranda Philbin. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Ice Cream: Blue Ribbon Farm Dairy, Kiki and Ann Sorick.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-19.jpgBest Ice Cream: Blue Ribbon Farm Dairy, Kiki and Ann Sorick. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Photography: Sullivan’s Pin-Up Photography LLC, Bonnie and Joe Sullivan.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-20.jpgBest Photography: Sullivan’s Pin-Up Photography LLC, Bonnie and Joe Sullivan. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Day Spa: The Woodhouse Day Spa, Bob and Maurita Elias.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-21.jpgBest Day Spa: The Woodhouse Day Spa, Bob and Maurita Elias. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Clothing Boutique: The Haberdashery, Eric Kuhn, Zack Graham.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-22.jpgBest Clothing Boutique: The Haberdashery, Eric Kuhn, Zack Graham. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Wedding Venue: The Barn at Glistening Pond, Bernie Martin.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-23.jpgBest Wedding Venue: The Barn at Glistening Pond, Bernie Martin. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Place to Buy a Pipe: Utopia Pipe Shop, Brianna Clark, Bob Mac, James Jaskolka.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-24.jpgBest Place to Buy a Pipe: Utopia Pipe Shop, Brianna Clark, Bob Mac, James Jaskolka. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Lunch/Deli: Beer Deli, Jodie Rivero.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-25.jpgBest Lunch/Deli: Beer Deli, Jodie Rivero. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Best Female Bartender: Sam Zalepa, Tony’s Wine Cellar & Sports Bar.
https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CMYK-26.jpgBest Female Bartender: Sam Zalepa, Tony’s Wine Cellar & Sports Bar. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

by weekenderadmin

Comments
All user comments are subject to our Terms of Service. Users may flag inappropriate comments.
comments powered by Disqus