WILKES-BARRE TWP. — It’s not much of a secret now: Coheed and Cambria will be at a local record shop this week to play a set.

You’ll just have to get there at noon.

The progressive metal band will be appearing for a free set this Thursday at the Gallery of Sound on Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township.

The show is a collaboration between the record store and local radio station 97.9X.

Coheed and Cambria will be taking the stage for a short acoustic set, which will be followed a Q&A session with the band.

Fans will be able to get pictures with the band, but won’t be able to get autographs, due to a tight schedule.

The show is at noon, but with limited space, it might be a good idea to get there early.

Coheed and Cambria formed in 1995, and since then, has grown a devoted following thanks in no small part due to their string of concept records that tell a science fiction story called “The Amory Wars.”

Since their forming, the band has released a total of nine records, with only one not fitting into the overall concept of “The Amory Wars.”

Their most recent record, “Vaxis — Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures,” was released in 2018 to critical acclaim. The band is soon to go on tour in support of the record, touring with metal band Mastodon.

Coheed and Cambria will play a short acoustic set at Gallery of Sound tomorrow. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Coheed-and-Cambria-Main-Pub-copy.jpg Coheed and Cambria will play a short acoustic set at Gallery of Sound tomorrow. Courtesy of Coheed and Cambria

By Patrick Kernan pkernan@timesleader.com