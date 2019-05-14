WILKES-BARRE TWP. — It’s not much of a secret now: Coheed and Cambria will be at a local record shop this week to play a set.
You’ll just have to get there at noon.
The progressive metal band will be appearing for a free set this Thursday at the Gallery of Sound on Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township.
The show is a collaboration between the record store and local radio station 97.9X.
Coheed and Cambria will be taking the stage for a short acoustic set, which will be followed a Q&A session with the band.
Fans will be able to get pictures with the band, but won’t be able to get autographs, due to a tight schedule.
The show is at noon, but with limited space, it might be a good idea to get there early.
Coheed and Cambria formed in 1995, and since then, has grown a devoted following thanks in no small part due to their string of concept records that tell a science fiction story called “The Amory Wars.”
Since their forming, the band has released a total of nine records, with only one not fitting into the overall concept of “The Amory Wars.”
Their most recent record, “Vaxis — Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures,” was released in 2018 to critical acclaim. The band is soon to go on tour in support of the record, touring with metal band Mastodon.