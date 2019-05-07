WILKES-BARRE — With the start of summertime comes a mesh of familiar sounds. Birds are chirping, rivers are rising and the bees are buzzing. A concert that mimics this energy and variety is coming to Wilkes-Barre this Friday with Karl Hall Presents: Charming Disaster, Dave Brown & Friends, and Spencer Reed.

From 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 10, local bluegrass musician Dave Brown will join Brooklyn-based Gothic folk duo, Charming Disaster, and blues/jazz guitarist and vocalist, Spencer Reed, of the Delaware Water Gap, for a night of all-encompassing sound and musical story-telling.

Dave Brown will be performing new material that is set to release on his upcoming album, “Based on a True Story.”

Brown credits his lyrical and compositional inspiration for “Based on a True Story” to the ramblings and offshoot ideas that stemmed from studio recording sessions for “No Deeper Shade of Blue,” his previous album.

“For the most part, those tunes [from “No Deeper Shade of Blue”] are more personal. I had been going through some heavy stuff, so I put my heart and soul into those songs and turned something ugly into something else … The new album has a good collection of characters and stories and a looser, stripped-down feel. Some of the songs have been getting kicked around since the last sessions and some are brand new,” said Brown.

Brown described Karl Hall as the ideal venue for presenting new material.

“Karl Hall has great acoustics and all the makings for a cool, up close and personal-type show,” he said.

Tickets for Karl Hall Presents: Charming Disaster, Dave Brown & Friends, and Spencer Reed are $10 and can be purchased online through Eventbrite or Karl Hall’s official website, www.karlhall.org. Tickets will also be available at the door until 8 p.m. Friday. This event is for all ages (BYOB for 21+). Further details can be found on the event’s official Facebook page.

For more information on Dave Brown and a list of upcoming performances, visit www.thedishonestfiddlers.com.

Photo by Jeff Solomon Dave Brown looks to the crowd during a previous outdoor performance. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_dave-brown-1-.jpg Photo by Jeff Solomon Dave Brown looks to the crowd during a previous outdoor performance. Poster courtesy of Karl Hall’s official website https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_karl-hall-dave-brown.jpg Poster courtesy of Karl Hall’s official website

By Alicia Belch abelch@timesleader.com