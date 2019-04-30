🔊 Listen to this

There is nothing better for the soul than a good jam session — except, of course, a jam session for a cause.

Anthony Hannigan, mandolin virtuoso and founder of the Cornstock Folk Festival, has recently begun treatment for esophagus cancer, which he was diagnosed with last year.

In order to share the overwhelming love and support for Hannigan and his family, local musicians Mike (MiZ) Mizwinski, Chris Kearney and James McGurl, among others, have planned a fundraising concert.

Jam for Anthony: Cinco de Mando will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. this Sunday, May 5, at the River Street Jazz Café, Plains Township. Doors open at 4 p.m. and food will be provided by the Jazz Café. Baskets are currently being accepted for a raffle, as well.

Cinco de Mando will feature performances by some of the best bluegrass, folk and roots artists in the area, such as Jessica Illuzzi & Friends, Serene Green, Pappy Biondo (of Cabinet), Friends of the Family and many more.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own favorite instrument to join in a jamboree/sing-a-long with the Cornstock Folk Festival Family for the last half hour.

Currently, Hannigan is in a holding pattern with his condition, as developing neuropathy has taken the feeling from his arms and legs. However, he has expressed hope concerning his treatment.

“When first diagnosed, my family and I were beyond devastated. It was a crippling emotional roller coaster, we cried for days. Once we did our research, we discovered Johns Hopkins in Maryland and Washington, D.C. From there is building up hope. I begin new therapy next week that I feel positive about. Fingers crossed,” he said.

Hannigan will not be attending Cinco de Mando due to his next rounds of treatment in D.C., but he does hope to make a Facetime appearance before the end of the night.

“I think it will all be grand. Look at the lineup … Crazy talent with some of my favorite jam buddies on the planet. Food at the Jazz is always fantastic,” said Hannigan.

Although he has not been able to play since February, music still makes up the fiber of Hannigan’s being and fills the less-than-enjoyable hours of treatment.

“I love hard-driving bluegrass, gypsy jazz … well, all music. What calms me is Mozart. I love it,” he said.

Hannigan expressed his immense gratitude for the local out-pouring of love and support from both his fans and friends. His advice for other cancer patients is one of individualism and resilience.

“No one is a statistic. We all fight the disease in our own way. Make moments out of every moment. Eat, laugh, love and never think the worst. Remain positive.”

A $20 donation is suggested at the door. Any donation amount may be sent through PayPal to ahannigan@outlook.com. Official Jam for Anthony: Cinco de Mando T-shirts will be sold during the fundraiser. To donate a basket, please reach out to MiZ or James McGurl on Facebook.

For more information on Jam for Anthony: Cinco de Mando and full performance line-up, visit the official Facebook event page.

Anthony Hannigan plays banjo alongside his wife, Jillian. Anthony Hannigan, past National Mandolin Champion and founder of the Cornstock Folk Festival, plays on an outside stage during a previous performance. Photos courtesy of the Hickory Project's Instagram.

Jam for Anthony: Cinco de Mando

By Alicia Belch abelch@timesleader.com