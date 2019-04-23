Blue October rocks the Kirby Center, tackles mental health

Alternative band Blue October kept a boisterous crowd on its feet and rocking for most of its 20-song performance Friday night at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

The general admission show, part of the band’s “King Tour,” attracted a crowd of 1,325, many of whom stood in front of the stage and partied along with the five-piece group from Texas throughout the evening.

Fronted by singer and rhythm guitarist Justin Furstenfeld, the quintet came out swinging with a hard-charging version of “Sway” from the 2013 album of the same name. The band kept up its early momentum with 2016’s “I Want It” and “Amnesia,” which dates back to the group’s major-label debut, “Consent to Treatment,” from 2000.

Next up was “Jump Rope” from 2009’s “Approaching Normal,” which had the crowd jumping up and down (naturally), and “How to Dance in Time,” the third single from the group’s latest album, “I Hope You’re Happy.”

“I love you guys, welcome to the ‘King Tour,’” Furstenfeld said before the song from the new album which lends its name to the two-month trek across the country.

Then came one of the band’s biggest hits, 2006’s “Into the Ocean.” Not exactly a feel-good number, the song ends with the repeated phrase, “Into the ocean (goodbye), end it all (goodbye).”

“That song came from a pretty dark place,” Furstenfeld, who has battled anxiety and depression, said. “That was 10 years or so ago, and I didn’t realize what I had.”

He followed with the much more hopeful “Home,” which Furstenfeld said is more indicative of his life these days.

The band then lost some of its steam, playing three slow songs in a row. Even Furstenfeld seemed to notice they lost much of the crowd during this segment.

“Are you out there? Are you awake?” he shouted, before the band launched into “Daylight” and got the crowd back up on its feet.

Blue October then brought its set to a close with two songs from 2016’s “Home” album (“Coal Makes Diamonds” and “Leave It In The Dressing Room (Shake It Up)”) and 2013’s “Things We Do at Night.”

Furstenfeld then returned with an acoustic guitar and did the first three songs of the encore solo. A touching song from the latest album, “Further Dive (The House That Dylan Built)” was first, followed by “18th Floor Balcony” and the band’s biggest hit to date, 2006’s “Hate Me.”

Then the rest of the band — Justin’s brother Jeremy on drums and percussion, multi-instrumentalist Ryan Delahoussaye (violin, mandolin, keyboards), bassist Matt Noveskey and lead guitarist Will Knaak — joined Furstenfeld for “Your Love Is Like a Car Crash,” “Fear” and “I Hope You’re Happy” to bring the evening to a rollicking finish.

“I just want to tell anybody here battling depression that it does get better,” Furstenfeld said at the end of the show.

“Thank you for all your support, I couldn’t do this without you.”

Friday night’s show was opened by Mona, which made quite a noise for just two guys sitting at the front of the stage.

Lead vocalist and electric piano player Nick Brown (who named the group after his grandmother) and drummer Justin Wilson warmed up the crowd with seven selections from its three albums.

Highlights included second song “Ain’t It Sick,” “Some Kind of Rage” from the band’s latest release, 2018’s “Soldier On,” and the set closing “Love Divine.”

Blue October performs at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts last Friday. Justtin Fursternfeld perfoms with Blue October at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Justtin Fursternfeld perfoms with Blue October at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Justtin Fursternfeld performs with his band Blue October at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Justtin Fursternfeld performs with his band Blue October at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Justin Fursternfeld, of Blue October, gives a fan in the front row some love while performing at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.