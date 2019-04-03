Graffiti pops up locally in wake of rapper’s death

WILKES-BARRE — After the shooting death of rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle on Sunday in Los Angeles, someone started spray-painting his name on buildings across Wilkes-Barre.

Now, members of the local hip-hop scene and the owner of one of the vandalized businesses are saying it’s not the right way to honor the fallen rapper.

Hussle, 33, was shot and killed outside Marathon Clothing, a store in South Los Angeles owned by the rapper. Hussle, who was born Ermias Asghedom, was known for promoting an anti-violence and pro-community message in his often political music. His debut album, “Victory Lap,” was nominated for Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammy Awards.

After Hussle’s death Sunday, the graffiti tags began to appear throughout Wilkes-Barre and the surrounding area.

Hussle’s name, often stylized as Nip$ey Hu$$le, appeared on a sign outside Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, on the wall of Pantry Quik in South Wilkes-Barre, other buildings in the North End and 10 school buses owned by Student Transportation of America.

The busing company, which provides busing for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District, also had the front of its building defaced.

Janelle Davison, terminal manager, was upset by the damage to the building and buses, but she said it’s been heartwarming to see the outpouring of community support in the vandalism’s wake.

“I cannot tell you how fortunate we are to have such great people around here,” she said.

Davison said the company’s mechanics were largely able to get the buses cleaned off. Additionally, she said Plains Township firm Tamblyn Painting was donating labor to cover up damage done to the building, with paint that was donated by the local Lowe’s.

She doesn’t understand why anyone would honor Hussle in this way.

“This man stood for non-violence and an anti-gang message,” Davison said. “If they wanted to honor his memory, they should’ve done it constructively.”

Davison said she wants to help the individual or individuals who tagged the buses — going so far as to offer them a job.

“I told them to come and talk to me,” she said, referencing a post she shared on Facebook. “I could give them help and guidance.”

Attempts to reach Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joseph Coffay were not immediately successful Tuesday afternoon, but a post on the department’s Facebook page asks anyone with information regarding the possible identity of the vandals to contact them at 570-208-4200.

Plains Township Police are also seeking information on the suspects. They reported Tuesday that a building occupied by Geisinger in the township along with the former Team Supply building were also tagged.

‘More than just rap’

This is not the first time graffiti has popped up locally after a rapper’s death — a similar tag appeared under a bridge on North Main Street between Wilkes-Barre and Plains Township after the death of controversial Florida rapper XXXTentacion last June.

Still, members of the local hip-hop community believe this is the wrong way to remember Hussle.

Hazleton rapper and beat maker Nate Williams said the California songwriter was an inspiration.

“Nipsey was one of those people who saw more than just rap,” Williams said. “He knew the world was bigger than just his street corner. He wanted to teach other people that, that you have to bring your family with you.”

Scranton rapper Lucas Hex echoed Williams’ remarks.

“I don’t think he’d ever want anyone to ruin a building or anything given the fact that he wanted to make his community a better, brighter place,” Hex said. “But knowing him, he would probably have bought a wall or walls where people could do a big beautiful mural to the greats that we’ve lost.”

Hussle’s alleged killer, 29-year-old Eric Holder, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after Los Angeles Police named him as a suspect earlier in the day.

The tag ‘Nip$ey Hu$$le’ has been appearing throughout the city, this one on Pantry Quik in South Wilkes-Barre, after the shooting death of the famous rapper from Los Angeles. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_TTL040319vandalism1.jpg The tag ‘Nip$ey Hu$$le’ has been appearing throughout the city, this one on Pantry Quik in South Wilkes-Barre, after the shooting death of the famous rapper from Los Angeles. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader

By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan