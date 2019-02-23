Lehighton-based and nationally-recognized hard rock band Another Day Dawns is set to release its debut EP “A Different Life” this Saturday, Feb. 23, at One Centre Square, Easton. Beginning at 6 p.m., the release party will feature a performance by the band, as well as new merchandise.

Another Day Dawns was formed in 2010 by guitarist Tyler Ritter and drummer Nick McGeehan of the Lehigh Valley. With Dakota Sean as frontman, they began pushing out original compositions and lyrics. Livi Dillon joined on bass in 2017 and Another Day Dawns went full-throttle with live performances in NEPA and the surrounding areas.

In 2017, the band gained national recognition when they were chosen to represent the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area in Cumulus Media’s neXt2rock competition, held at the famous Viper Room in Los Angeles, Calif.

As one of the five finalists, Another Day Dawns did not gain the title that day, but did gain many important connections than forged their careers as musical artists in the contemporary hard rock genre. They are now managed by John Phillips, tour manager for Breaking Benjamin and owner/operator of MCR Productions, and have regular song-writing sessions with Desmond Child, who Dillon dubbed as the band’s “mentor.”

“It was a surreal experience. We did not expect to meet and make such personal connections with songwriters and artists who genuinely care about our future,” said Dillon.

The inspiration for “A Different Life” came from the band’s desire to up the ante at shows, as well as work with new elements of sound.

“The melodic aspects of the album evolved from wanting more energy in the sound and in the crowd when we play live shows. We’ve worked with new elements. With this album we’re bringing a lot more to the table. A good example is our song ‘Psycho,’ which is a song that everyone can jam to even if they don’t usually listen to rock,” said Sean.

The music video for “Psycho” debuted yesterday on the band’s YouTube channel. Band members worked with director Brian Cox of Flarelight Films to create a unique production experience for everyone involved.

“Brian [Cox] flew us out to L.A. for three days to film at an abandoned warehouse, a place he has had in mind for a video for a while and was able to book, the set being new to him, as well,” said Sean.

Other noteworthy musical performances by Another Day Dawns include Musikfest 2017 and 2018, where the band opened for Godsmack and then Daughtry. They have also opened for musical acts Fuel, Puddle of Mud, 5 Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin and BuckCherry, among others. Another Day Dawns holds multiple Lehigh Valley Music Awards.

Tickets for the Another Day Dawns Album Release Party at One Centre Square, Easton, can be purchased through the event’s official Facebook page or through Eventbrite. Admission is $10 dollars and the event is all-ages.

Catch a live performance by Another Day Dawns at noon on March 9 at Levels during this year’s Scranton St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

For a list of other upcoming shows and more information on Another Day Dawns, visit the official website at www.anotherdaydawns.com. You can listen locally on 97.9X.

By Alicia Belch abelch@timesleader.com