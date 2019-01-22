King Arthur, knights bringing ‘Spamalot’ to Scranton

SCRANTON — “Bravely bold Sir Robin rode forth from Camelot,” the troubadours sing, plucking their delicate instruments in a memorable scene from “Monty Python’s Spamalot.”

“Oh brave Sir Robin, he was not at all afraid,” they continue. But soon their extravagant praise turns into list of dreadful possibilities.

From broken elbows and split kneecaps to “his heart cut out” and “his bottom burnt off,” the litany would make the stoutest heart quiver — and it falls to actor Kasidy Devlin to show just how disturbing Sir Robin finds all this.

“Robin always tries to play it cool, but sometimes that cool self he creates cracks a little bit,” Devlin said with a laugh. “I don’t say anything. I just have to react to the horrific things being said.”

Devlin, a Towanda native, is looking forward to returning to Scranton when the Broadway Theatre League brings “Spamalot” to the Scranton Cultural Center Jan. 25-27.

He remembers Scranton fondly because, “all through high school,” he made the 3-hour round trip “five days a week, driving down after school” to train with professional actors at The Northeast Theatre.

“I remember being in ‘Kringle’s Window,’ a play by Mark Medoff, who won a Tony Award for ‘Children of A Lesser God.’ I think I played a ‘bad teen-ager’ who didn’t believe in Santa Claus. We did A.R. Gurney’s ‘The Dining Room’ and I worked on the technical side of quite a few shows.”

“I was a 14 or 15-year-old kid, working with professional actors from New York,” he said, “seeing what they brought to a rehearsal, seeing how prepared they were.”

Devlin is grateful he had a chance to work with David Zarko some 10 to 13 years ago at The Northeast Theatre (TNT), and to his Towanda Area drama teacher, Julie Larnard-Newbury and her husband, Joe, who drove him to Scranton day after day for a TNT theater workshop they also attended.

“I owe most of what I am today, to her,” he said.

“We really wanted to get him there,” said Larnard-Newbury, who was surprised when a reporter called her, too, on Thursday. “We’d get home late, but he always made it to school the next day.”

“I would do my homework in the car,” Devlin remembered.

Larnard-Newbury, who retired from classroom teaching but still directs Towanda Area plays, remembers how Devlin auditioned for a 5th-6th grade Halloween production and “came back the next day with a little costume he had designed.”

“Even as a student he always read a lot of plays,” she said. “You could tell that this was the life for him.”

“He’s a consummate performer, the one you want to watch onstage. He always brings something unique to a character,” she said. “We bought our tickets (to “Spamalot”) the day they went on sale.”

For his major role in “Spamalot,” Devlin said, he plays Sir Robin as if he’s the only sane character. “The show is so crazy with flying cows and killer rabbits, I think Robin is the only one who appropriately reacts with terror. I think he’s the only one grounded in reality.”

Perhaps less grounded are King Arthur, who sings about being “all alone” though he’s accompanied by his faithful sidekick; said sidekick who knocks coconut shells together to sound like a horse, and the knights who come up with a plan to infiltrate a castle with a Trojan Rabbit — which doesn’t work out as well as the Trojan Horse did at Troy.

While he doesn’t have any swordfights in “Spamalot” Devlin, who trained at the Dell Arte’ International School of Physical Theatre in northern California, is the show’s fight captain and choreographed the bloody battle between King Arthur and the Black Knight.

That’s a scene fans will no doubt remember from the film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” but you don’t have to be a fan of Python movies to enjoy “Spamalot,” Devlin said. “If you’re a fan of musical theater, it references so many different shows. It’s funny and it’s apolitical. It comes from some of the smartest people in England doing some of the silliest comedy they could think of.”

IF YOU GO What: ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’ Who: Broadway Theatre League When: 8 p.m. Jan. 25, 2 p.m. Jan. 26, 8 p.m. Jan. 26 and 1 p.m. Jan. 27 Where: Scranton Cultural Center, 420 North Washington Ave., Scranton Tickets: 570-342-7784

Reach Mary Therese Biebel at 570-991-6109 or on Twitter @BiebelMT

