Did Spider-Man trailer tell us too much about new ‘Avengers’?

Trailers for upcoming films “Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Endgame” have taken the internet by storm, as fans have begun to speculate the fate of their favorite superheroes.

At the end of “Avengers: Infinity War,” fans saw Thanos (Josh Brolin), with the power of all six infinity stones, snap half the universe away, including Peter Parker a.k.a. Spider-Man.

Parker (Tom Holland) uttered the now-iconic line to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), “Mr. Stark … I don’t feel so good,” before he disappeared into a million pieces.

However, we can safely assume Marvel wasn’t killing off everyone’s favorite web crawler. In fact, Holland was across the pond making “Spider-Man: Far From Home” at the time “Infinity War” was released.

Obviously, the Avengers change the Thanos’ outcome, but how do they do it?

We don’t have the answers based on the latest teaser trailer for “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

The trailer released Tuesday shows Peter Parker alive and well donning his spidey suit along with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), who disappeared before signaling for Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

In the trailer, Parker neglects to bring his spidey suit with him to study abroad because, “Europe doesn’t need a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Later, the trailer shows Parker’s friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) falling to the ground from a tranquilizer dart, courtesy of Nick Fury.

Fury enlists Spider-Man’s help saying, “You got gifts Parker. But you have a job to do. Are you going to step up or not?”

The trailer continues with Spider-Man battling “The Elementals” with what appears to be the help of villain Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhall).

Nowhere in the teaser do we see any vestiges of “Infinity War.”

The trailer has sparked much debate on social media, claiming it has put a damper on the new Avengers film set to hit the big screens April 26.

I don’t think the trailer did, but that’s just one man’s opinion.

We tend to forget most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is family friendly — well maybe except for “Deadpool” — but Marvel certainly isn’t going to kill off every one of its character.

A little research shows certain actors are under contract for quite a few films.

Also, if Spider-Man is operating in a new world/ dimension, then why is his Aunt May sending him to Europe in a post-Thanos snap world?

Either way, we are all in for a treat with this 2019 lineup of Marvel films and I bet I’ll see you at the theater July 5 for “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

By Dan Stokes [email protected]

Follow Dan Stokes on Twitter @ByDanStokes

