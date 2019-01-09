Spices by Rebekah Launch Party set for Jan. 19

SCRANTON — It’s about that time of the year when we tend to feel restless. The holidays are over. Bleak winter skies hang above as the chilly winds work their way into our bones.

If you’re missing the heat and high energy of the summertime, local artisan chef Rebekah Gillette invites you to rejuvenate your mind, body and soul during the Spices by Rebekah Launch Party.

From 3 to 6 p.m. next Saturday, Jan. 19, at Steamtown Hot Yoga in Scranton, foodies and health fanatics alike may delight in internationally-themed spice dishes and prize giveaways, preceded by a stress-relieving and beginner-friendly yoga class from 3 to 4 p.m.

Gillette obtained her culinary arts degree from the former Baltimore International College, now a part of Stanford University, in 2000. But her passion for cooking and baking began when she was in kindergarten. Since then, she has solidified her vision for delicious, yet easy-to-incorporate spices, all with the modern lifestyle in mind.

“By the time I graduated from culinary school, I had specialized in classic French cuisine. But classical cooking does not easily lend itself to convenience. Most people don’t have time to cook on that level,” said Gillette. “What inspired this line of spices was accessibility and simplicity, the desire to create a cooking product that becomes a gift of nourishment, rather than an involved, intimidating activity. This spice line provides an opportunity for cooking to be fun and rewarding despite time constraints.”

Gillette is the former owner and operator of Be Life Café in Clarks Summit, which was the area’s first farm-to-table restaurant. From her experience teaching and preparing food for local customers, she learned what it takes to not only run a business, but to have a personal investment in the lives and health of the community.

Customer Walter Casper, an attorney and single father of four, has been able to get creative in the kitchen and transition into a healthier lifestyle because of the Spices by Rebekah kit.

“It’s easy, it’s delicious. Anyone can use these spices in their kitchen. It’s turned my whole world around in terms of actually enjoying my food and having fun while cooking for my children,” Casper said.

Over the past four years, Gillette has worked to perfect each individual spice in the kit, taking inspiration from dishes and flavors all over the world.

“Originally, the kit contained six different spices. I felt uneasy, however. I realized that I was rushing. There were flavor gaps. I asked myself ‘Do I want to do this or do I want to this right?’ So, I added four more spices to really kick up the heat. Once complete with 10 spices, I felt the kit to be more representative in terms of palate and cooking style,” said Gillette.

‘Watch take root’

Spices by Rebekah include, but are not limited to, Persian Princess (a blend of dill, lemon and shallots), South Sea Surprise (Southeast Asian blend), Pachamama Lama (all-purpose South American blend) and the mildly smokey Cowboy Blues. Each spice contains live enzymes and low sodium. The full list of Spices by Rebekah and descriptions can be found on the official website, www.byrebekah.com, which is set to launch with the party on Jan. 19.

“What I am most excited for during the launch party is to enjoy the company of some of my favorite people and to watch this product take root, to see how the ease, options and fun of it all affects others,” Gillette said.

Currently, she is finishing up the packaging and labeling of the Spices by Rebekah kit at the Carbondale Technology Transfer Center, where she and her daughter, Bella, have full access to the technology and machinery needed to complete such a task.

“Bella has been an integral part of this endeavor. She has been my rock by helping me exponentially throughout each process involved from accounting to packing to cooking with me in the kitchen,” said Gillette.

To reserve your spot for the Spices by Rebekah Launch Party at Steamtown Hot Yoga, visit www.steamtownyoga.com. Event tickets are $20 and pre-registration is required.

For updates on Spices by Rebekah, follow the official Instagram page @spices.byrebekah. Kits will be available for purchase at the launch party and online starting Jan. 19 on the official website.

The Spices by Rebekah Launch Party will feature a yoga class, internationally-themed spice dishes and prize giveaways. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_spices-by-rebekah.jpg The Spices by Rebekah Launch Party will feature a yoga class, internationally-themed spice dishes and prize giveaways. Photos courtesy of Spices by Rebekah The Spanish Sage blend is one of 10 internationally-themed spices within the Spices by Rebekah kit. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Spanish-Sage-Jan-7.jpg The Spanish Sage blend is one of 10 internationally-themed spices within the Spices by Rebekah kit. Photos courtesy of Spices by Rebekah Rebekah Gillette of Spices by Rebekah and her daughter, Bella, stand beside the Carbondale Technology Transfer Center’s packaging machine. Photo by Alicia Belch https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_rebekah-and-bella.jpg Rebekah Gillette of Spices by Rebekah and her daughter, Bella, stand beside the Carbondale Technology Transfer Center’s packaging machine. Photo by Alicia Belch Alicia Belch | Weekender

Launch party slated for Jan. 19

By Alicia Belch [email protected]