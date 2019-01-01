Blast off into the New Year with Chris Mullineaux and Space Machine

SCOTT TWP. – If you enjoy ringing in the New Year with a bang and wouldn’t mind taking a front-row seat on a journey through the galaxies, the sultry, old-soul funk electronica sound of Chris Mullineaux and Space Machine can take you there.

Starting at 8 p.m. this Saturday at Mountain Sky in Scott Township, this nine-piece big band will play original pop-rock rhythms, complete with all the horns, percussion, brass and bass needed when traveling to 2019 and beyond.

Originally based in New York City, guitarist Chris Mullineaux moved to the mountains of Northeastern Pennsylvania for the slow-paced lifestyle, as well as the creative encouragement and opportunity the local music and arts scene provided for him and his wife.

“Since I have moved here, I have been lucky to meet some great players. Space Machine is a collaboration between some of the most top-tier musicians in our area. Our performances involve more than eight people … Right now, I want to solidify a decent line up. We will have rotating musicians but the core principles will be there for the band,” said Mullineaux.

Aside from performing with Space Machine, Mullineaux produces independently from his home-based studio room and makes up one third of the three-piece groove band, Fuzzy Mudd.

Fundamental to Mullineaux’s sound is the transformation from inspiration to originality.

“I see a lot of people, myself included, that find something they like and they learn everything from that influence. It’s hard not to get stuck on it. The biggest thing and the hardest part is trying something different without trying too hard and overworking it. Influence is a great thing to have, but it has to be original,” he said.

For the upcoming performance at Mountain Sky, the transcendental tunes of Chris Mullineaux and Space Machine will be accompanied by a light show inside the Listening Lounge and outdoor campfires for the stargazers.

A live recording of the show will also take place Saturday evening to celebrate the completion of Mountains Sky’s new recording studio, equipped with a sound room and audio/video streaming directly from the Listening Lounge.

Something celestial is in the works for Chris Mullineaux and Space Machine. The band’s debut album is scheduled to release this year.

“Recording is the biggest thing for us right now. The album may feature up to 20 musicians,” said Mullineaux.

Admission is $20 at the gate and attendees age 21+ have the option to bring their own bubbly.

“It will be nice to start out the year with something big, loud and funky. I can’t wait … Being at Mountain Sky is like being at a carnival. You can hear the band everywhere and the cool part is being able to intermingle with others by just walking around,” Mullineaux said.

For more information on Chris Mullineaux and Space Machine, visit the band’s official Facebook page.

A list of upcoming Mountain Sky events can be found at www.mountainsky.net.

Guitarist and vocalist Chris Mullineaux takes in the sunshine during a previous outdoor performance. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Mullineaux-5.jpg Guitarist and vocalist Chris Mullineaux takes in the sunshine during a previous outdoor performance. Photos courtesy of Mike Lehman Chris Mullineaux and Space Machine will bring original pop-rock and funk rhythms to Mountain Sky this Saturday. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Mullineaux-4.jpg Chris Mullineaux and Space Machine will bring original pop-rock and funk rhythms to Mountain Sky this Saturday. Photos courtesy of Mike Lehman https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Mullineaux-3.jpg Photos courtesy of Mike Lehman Chris Mullineaux performs during an outdoor concert at Mountain Sky. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Mullineaux-2.jpg Chris Mullineaux performs during an outdoor concert at Mountain Sky. Photos courtesy of Mike Lehman

Big band performance slated for Jan. 5 at Mountain Sky

By Alicia Belch [email protected]