Any Time Soon set to release 5-song EP

Anytime Soon has transformed a bit since hitting the scene two years ago.

What started as an ode to the pop-punk sound of the early 2000s has turned into a well-oiled outfit that is preparing to release their first five-song EP, Pandora Songs.

Anytime Soon frontman Mitch Evans said releasing an EP was always the plan for the group, and with the addition of two new band mates, the group found a renewed energy.

“It’s a good dynamic,” Evans said.

Evans and guitarist Adam Martin have been joined by drummer Sean Cunningham and bassist Luke Seeley.

Evans worked with Cunningham and Seeley and started talking about jamming together and the upcoming EP project, and things started to fall into place.

Evans said he and Seeley talked about producing, because Seeley had done producing with another band, and he would come to the apartment to work on recordings.

From there, Seeley joined the ranks, and then Cunningham, and Evans said it offers a “fuller” sound.

“I really like the direction it’s gone in,” he said.

“I think we sound better, we have more confidence on stage,” he said. “Just everything has been better.”

Evans said the group took a small hiatus at the beginning of the year to flesh out the EP, and since all four members work full time, needed to take the time to be able to focus on writing and recording.

For him, writing has been a new challenge, but one that has been a lot of fun.

“I’ve never really done it before.” he said.

But, since starting the band, writing original music was the end goal, so he knew they were always working toward that.

“I’ll just brainstorm and write things down,” he said.

And Evans said he draws inspiration from his personal experience, and the Pop Punk sound be grew up listening to, and that they burst onto the scene playing.

Then, he said he puts some chords together and works on verses, bridges and choruses, and from there he said the rest of the band will come over and flesh out ideas.

“Everyone’s helping out,” he said.

Most of the EP was recorded in their apartment, and Evans said he still wanted to include their friends, who have supported them from the beginning.

So any time they needed backup vocals, he’d call everyone over and they’d record them.

And since the hiatus has ended, they’ve been playing packed shows and now playing with some newer bands out at shows.

As for their setlist, it’s grown a lot, too.

“We started off as a cover band,” he said.

“Then, we started implementing our original songs.”

Now, they work on setlist just of new music, and are gearing up for a release party next week.

Their release party is Nov. 21 at the Brew House in Peckville, featuring Behind The Grey and The Molly Pitcher Path.

Pandora Songs will be available on Spotify and other streaming services.

For Evans, he said the band has grown exponentially over the last two years, and while it has changed, they’re going with the flow.

“We’re going out of our comfort zone, and it hasn’t slapped us on the wrist yet,” he said.

Any Time Soon https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_ats.jpg Any Time Soon