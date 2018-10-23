Karl Hall to host series of spooky shows leading up to Halloween

WILKES-BARRE — With three highly anticipated shows coming up in the next week, it’ll be a busy couple of days at Karl Hall.

The all-ages music venue, located at 57B N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, will be hosting two separate Halloween bashes, each featuring a handful of acts, along with an album release party for a major local release.

The venue’s owner, A.J. Jump, says he’s expecting all of the shows to be well-attended.

The festivities kick off Friday night with a metal-themed Halloween show, thanks to the Traverse the Abyss Halloween Bash.

Scranton-based metal act Traverse the Abyss will be headlining the show, supported by acts like Stay Loud, Terrorize This and Willrow Hood, all bands with local ties.

Jump said those coming to the show should come in costume to celebrate the holiday.

Saturday night sees the release of Wilkes-Barre’s own Rosary Guild’s newest record, “Fauna.”

According to Jump, the record has been building up anticipation in the local scene.

“I’m expecting it to be a big crowd that night,” Jump said.

The night will be doubly exciting, Jump said, because it will be the live debut of Noxen, a solo project from musician Sam O’Connell.

The show will also be supported by Dogouse Charlie & the Buck Knife, of whom Jump said he’s been a fan for years.

Finally, next Wednesday — Halloween — things get fittingly scary with a night of metal and hard rock music.

“We’re going with a dark vibe,” Jump said. “It should be a fun kind of dark night.”

The show will see performances of bands I Love Death, The Cryptid, and metal acts BLK LLC and Exciser.

Jump said that all three of these shows are all ages, but those 21 and up can bring their own alcohol.

On all three nights, doors open at 7:30 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m.

Those looking for more information should visit www.karlhall.org.

By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan

