Benefit concert will aid Harpo lead singner John ‘Lloyd’ Kistner

Rock doesn’t stop.

And a benefit show Sunday at the River Street Jazz Cafe aims to make sure it doesn’t stop for one local music legend.

John “Lloyd” Kistner, widely known as the lead vocalist and keyboard player of the Northumberland County hard rock band Harpo, is the focus of the upcoming benefit.

Doors for the show will open at 4 p.m., and bands will play from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. There is a $10 donation for entry. The show is a 21 and over event, but there is a Go Fund Me page for younger fans and anyone else who might like to lend support but cannot make the show.

Kistner experienced an unfortunate health issue on Aug. 9. He suffered three strokes in an hour period. The strokes paralyzed the left portion of Kistner’s body. Currently, he is out of the hospital and undergoing physical therapy three times a week and doing even more at home.

This wasn’t the first time Kistner has had to deal with a serious health issue.

At the peak of the band’s popularity in the 1980s, the singer was hit head on by a drunk driver. Seriously injured, Kistner spent time in intensive care followed by a year of physical therapy.

The crash didn’t stop the musician, however, and fans and friends don’t expect this latest hardship to either.

“I’m hoping over the months ahead to see more progress and eventually a full recovery,” Harpo bandmate Billy “Rock” Kerstetter said.

Kerstetter said Kistner can now move on his own with the assistance of a cane/walker. He added that hopes are high for a full recovery because doctors can not say for certain what the severity of Kistner’s condition is.

Headlining the event are Sucker Punch—a side project of Billy Rock Kerstetter and Chris Silvagni of Harpo — Bon Jovi tribute band 7800 Fahrenheit and AC/DC tribute Halfway to Hell.

Another event is in the works for next month. This event will take place in Kistner’s hometown of Northumberland and is scheduled for Nov. 18 at Front Street Station.

By Lyndsay Bartos [email protected]