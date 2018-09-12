Electric City Music Conference set to rock Scranton

By Hartt Lang | [email protected]

Clear your schedules, ladies and gentleman, the Electric City Music Conference is in town.

The 5th annual Electric City Music Conference is a three-day event with an awards show on Thursday night and live performances and panel discussions taking place at more than 15 venues this weekend in the Electric City.

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with the Steamtown Music Awards at the V Spot in Scranton. A $5 cover gets you into the show. Nominees get in for free.

A new award will be presented this year, Steward of the Scene, to Wilkes-Barre’s new all-age music venue, Karl Hall.

“The health and success of a local music scene revolves around all-age venues like Karl Hall, without them the scene greatly suffers” said Joe Caviston, one of the organizers of the ECMC. “We’re stoked to be able to honor them.

For the complete listing of Steamtown Music Award nominees and winners visit www.electriccitymusicconference.com.

What can we expect from the three-day event?

“Anyone who attends the Electric City Music Conference should first and foremost expect to see high level live performances,” said Caviston. “We put a ton of time into selecting the bands and crafting the room schedules. It’s important that the rooms work and make sense.”

The live performances will take place in a number of venues across Scranton on Friday and Saturday, featuring musicians from all over the country.

“We have bands performing from Michigan, Texas, New Jersey, Virginia, New York, Missouri and even Canada,” Caviston said. “There are many signed bands performing and even an act from RCA records which will be the first major label artist to perform at the ECMC.”

On top of having a beyond impressive line-up, the ECMC is easy on your wallets as well.

“We strive to keep the event affordable,” said Caviston. “It’s only $5 to get into each room or $10 for a Hopper pass to get into every room.”

Celebrating the local music community and giving back

Five years strong, the Electric City Music Conference doesn’t show any sign of stopping. The event has grown immensely since 2013, now with more tha 150 acts. The conference wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for the dedication and determination of Joe Caviston and Ken Norton.

“Our wives and family are all part of this team too,” Caviston said. “They help out at all turns and put up with the long hours and insanity that goes along with it.”

New to the team this year is Steve Zampano from Paradise Audio, who will be overseeing all of the sound guys and sound systems for the performance rooms.

“We also have an amazing crew of door workers, stage managers, sound guys, venue owners and bands that make this entire event happen,” said Caviston.

Thanks to widespread community support, the Electric City Music Conference will be able to donate approximately $2,000 to the Four Diamonds Foundation, a program that assists childhood cancer patients that are being treated at the Penn State Children’s Hospital.

An undeniable buzz

“There’s an energy in the city that weekend that is hard to duplicate,” Caviston said. “This year, the level of national talent that we have attracted is outstanding.”

There’s no doubt there’s an undeniable buzz that comes to NEPA when the Electric City Music Conference is in town.

“I don’t know if we ever expected it to become something that people looked forward to so much,” said Caviston. “I knew it would be successful because I think that in order to have such a crazy idea succeed, you need to have confidence in your vision.”

“We’ve truly become a part of the NEPA music community’s life,” Caviston said. “That means so much to us.”

IF YOU GO

What: Steamtown Music Awards and Electric City Music Conference

When: Thursday, Sept. 13 through Saturday, Sept. 15

Where: Scranton

Cover: Most venues have a $5 cover with a $10 Hopper pass. See www.electriccitymusicconference.com for performancetimes, venue locations and additional event information.