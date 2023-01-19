Entrepreneur @kimmeckwood2513 is a 2x Breast Cancer survivor. Her motto is “no is just a no for now.” She auditioned 7 times to be on Shark Tank before making it on the show and striking a deal with Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran. Ep.143: What They Don’t Tell You About Entrepreneurship. #OnTheStacks in the blu door studio with Kim Meckwood, Entrepreneur, Founder, and Inventor of Click and Carry. In this episode we discuss the reality and least-talked about facts of entrepreneurship: loneliness, rejection, and failure. Kim shares the ups and downs of her entrepreneurship journey, including her battle with breast cancer, her experience on Shark Tank, building a support system, and why every “no” is just one step closer to a yes. One or more links below may contain an affiliate link, which if you make a purchase, we might earn a commission that helps us keep the mics on! Kim’s Click and Carry: https://amzn.to/3GSLcOj