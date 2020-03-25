Rep. Cartwright telephone town hall on pandemic today

MOOSIC — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, will host a live telephone town hall today, Wednesday, March 25, from 5:40 to 6:40 p.m., to answer northeastern Pennsylvanians’ questions about the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cartwright will be joined by leading local health care professionals and a small business development center consultant. Together, they will discuss what the federal government is doing to support health officials and protect Americans’ financial security during this pandemic, and pandemic resources available to workers, families, seniors and small business owners.

Joining Cartwright on the call will be: Dr. Srikanth Hosur, chief medical officer and specialist in critical care and neurocritical care, Geisinger Community Medical; Dr. Pragya Dhaubhadel, Northeast Infection Prevention and Control physician director and infectious disease physician, Geisinger Health; Dr. Gary Decker, director, infection control, Commonwealth Health Northeast Region; Keith Yurgosky, business consultant, University of Scranton Small Business Development Center.

Northeastern Pennsylvanians can sign up to receive a phone call on March 25, at — https://cartwright.house.gov/live, or dial in at 855-905-3294.