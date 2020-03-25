Luzerne Foundation launches COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne Foundation has announced the establishment of a coordinated effort to lessen the damaging effects of the COVID-19 virus on local residents, especially the most vulnerable.

According to Charles M. Barber, president and CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, along with other philanthropic individuals and business institutions dedicated to improving quality of life across northeastern Pennsylvania, have come together to create the Luzerne County COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

“It is extremely critical at this time in history that locally, regionally, and globally we are as attentive and supportive as possible,” Barber said. “As time unfolds, our response within Luzerne County will deepen to meet the ever increasing needs across our community. We are the ‘Valley with a Heart,’ and now, more than ever, our community needs you.”

Donations may be made online at — http://www.luzfdn.org/cause-posts/lc-covid-19-emergency-response-fund — or by sending a check payable to the COVID-19 Fund at The Luzerne Foundation, 34 South River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Call the foundation directly at 570-822-2065 for more details.

What is the focus of the Fund?

• To provide general operating grants to local nonprofit organizations or community-based organizations with deep roots in the community that have been adversely impacted by the crisis.

• To provide additional support to community-based organizations that are working to assist individuals who have been significantly affected by the pandemic. Priorities are as follows:

— Residents, especially children, with food insecurity.

— Residents without health insurance or access to paid sick leave.

— Individuals who lost wages and are facing an immediate threat to their well-being.

— Immediate needs of economically vulnerable populations caused by COVID-19 related closures.

How will grant-making decisions get made?

The Luzerne Foundation will administer the grants. The foundation will not assess any fees to manage or administer the Fund. All funding decisions will be made by a Community Advisory Group that will consist of diverse leaders from across the county.

The Community Advisory Group will operate in a nondiscriminatory manner and work to ensure that it meets the community’s highest priorities to the best of its collective ability.

Who are the Community Advisory Committee Participants?

Various private and corporate foundations and philanthropic individuals, the Luzerne Foundation, the William McGowan Charitable Foundation, Can Do, United Way of Wyoming Valley, United Way of Greater Hazleton, and CareerLink for Luzerne County. Public Partners: the City of Wilkes-Barre, City of Pittston, City of Hazleton, Luzerne County Government, Family Service Association of NEPA, and its “211” Help Line Service, the NEPA Legislative Delegation, etc. Business and Private Partners: Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business & Industry, Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce, the Back Mountain Chamber, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, NEPA Alliance, and local businesses of all types.

Additional participants are welcome and encouraged.

“The establishment of the Luzerne County COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund is the first step in developing a recovery plan for the long-term,” Barber said. “Philanthropic organizations in our region have varied strategies and values that govern their giving, yet, we come together as one cohesive unit to ensure rapid and effective assistance for the most vulnerable and other COVID-19 response needs as they arise.”

More details on the grant-making process will be released publicly and posted on The Luzerne Foundation website in the next few days. The Fund expects to make the first round of grants in the next several weeks.

