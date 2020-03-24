Clothes hanger hook could help at the grocery store

KINGSTON — Businessman Bruce Gutterman believes that “he who is paranoid is prepared.”

Gutterman, who built his successful business by filling pretzel nuggets with his own peanut butter product, has come up with a novel idea to help allay some of the fears born out of the coronavirus pandemic.

“People are going into grocery stores every day and are opening freezer doors with concern about contracting the virus,” Gutterman said. “I have an idea that will help.”

Gutterman said people should clip off the hook part of a regular clothes hanger and take it with them everywhere they go. He said they can use it to open those doors without having to come in direct contact with the handles.

“Just use it as a hook,” Gutterman said. “I’m just trying to think outside the box.”

Gutterman said people can wear gloves too, but he said the use of the hook part of the hanger is a better idea.

Gutterman is the former owner of Flavors R Specialty, Market Street in Kingston. His peanut butter is used in numerous top-selling products sold nationally and internationally.

“Using the hook part of a regular clothes hangar will help prevent exposure to the virus,” he said.

Clothes hanger https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_clothes-haner.jpg Clothes hanger

By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.