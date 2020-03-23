PA COVID-19 update: Luzerne County at 10; statewide total at 644
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health Monday confirmed that there are 165 additional positive cases of COVID-19 — Luzerne County now has 10 — and one new death in Montgomery County, bringing the statewide total to 644 in 34 counties.
All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
Statewide, there are 644 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 6,595 patients who have tested negative, and 3 total deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.
Cases by county
County Cases
Deaths
Adams 6
Allegheny 48
Beaver 3
Berks 14
Bucks 43
Butler 5
Cambria 1
Centre 3
40
Columbia 1
Cumberland 12
Dauphin 1
Delaware 54
Erie 3
Fayette 1
Franklin 1
Lackawanna 7
Lancaster 5
Lebanon 3
Lehigh 25
Luzerne 10
Mercer 1
Monroe 43
Montgomery 129
Montour 1
Northampton 23
Philadelphia 128
Pike 3
Potter 1
Schuylkill 3
Washington 7
Wayne 3
Westmoreland 6
York 10
