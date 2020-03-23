PA COVID-19 update: Luzerne County at 10; statewide total at 644

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health Monday confirmed that there are 165 additional positive cases of COVID-19 — Luzerne County now has 10 — and one new death in Montgomery County, bringing the statewide total to 644 in 34 counties.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Statewide, there are 644 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 6,595 patients who have tested negative, and 3 total deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

Cases by county

County ​Cases

​Deaths

​Adams 6​

Allegheny 48​

Beaver 3​

​Berks 14

​Bucks 43

​​Butler ​5

​​Cambria 1​ ​

​Centre ​3

40

​Columbia ​1

​Cumberland 12

​​Dauphin 1​

​Delaware 54

​​Erie 3

​​Fayette ​1

​​Franklin ​1

​​Lackawanna 7

​​Lancaster 5

​​Lebanon ​3

​Lehigh 25

​Luzerne 10

​​Mercer ​1

​Monroe 43

​Montgomery 129

​​Montour ​1

​Northampton 23

Philadelphia 128

​Pike 3

​​Potter ​1

​​Schuylkill ​3

​Washington 7

​Wayne 3

​​Westmoreland 6

​​York 10

