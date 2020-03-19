PA COVID-19 update: 52 new positives; statewide total at 185

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health Thursday confirmed that there are 52 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported — no new cases in Luzerne County — bringing the statewide total to 185.

A second case was reported in Lackawanna County.

The state also reported one death, an adult from Northampton County. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days and our first death in Pennsylvania indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Statewide, there are 185 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 1,608 patients who have tested negative, and one death. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

Cases by county

Adams ​1

Allegheny 16

Beaver 2 ​

​Berks ​1

Bucks 12

Chester 10

Cumberland 11

Delaware 14 ​

​Lackawanna ​2

​Lancaster 2

​Lebanon ​1

Lehigh 1 ​

Luzerne 1 ​

Monroe 15

Montgomery 47

Northampton 5​1

Philadelphia 33

​Pike 3

​Washington 3

​Wayne 1

​Westmoreland ​2

​York ​2

