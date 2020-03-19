Service Electric issues coronavirus update for customers

WILKES-BARRE — John M. Walson, President of Service Electric Cable TV, has issued a coronavirus-related update for customers:

“As your internet, video, and phone provider, Service Electric Cable TV understands how important it is to stay connected during this time of global uncertainty. We will continue to provide you uninterrupted access to the services you depend on, while protecting the health of our employees, customers, and communities we serve.

We will temporarily close all of our Walk-in Customer Service Centers starting Friday, March 20, at 5 p.m. until further notice. During this time, all of our Customer Service Centers will be professionally cleaned and sanitized.

We want you to know that we will continue to have 24/7 Customer Support Staff available to take your calls. You may also pay your bill, troubleshoot services, refresh boxes, and add services with us using our convenient self service tools on our website and your “My Account”.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide any pertinent updates to keep you informed. In the meantime, please contact us at 610-865-9100 (Lehigh Valley), 1-800-225-9102 (New Jersey), or 570-825-8508 (Wilkes-Barre).”