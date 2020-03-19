WILKES-BARRE — Three local men are doing what they can to help those in need, or who might be at-risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jay Monahan, Tony Brooks and Steve Skovira don’t know each other, but they share a common goal. The three men are volunteering their time to shop for senior citizens, or anyone who might be at-risk, or just plain scared during the coronavirus crisis

Each of the men posted on Facebook that they are ready, willing and able to help where needed.

“In light of the pressing need to self-isolate during the COVID-19 outbreak, if anyone knows of Luzerne County senior citizens or high-risk individuals who need grocery shopping done, please feel free to message me with their contact information,” Monahan, 34, wrote on his Facebook page. “Be well, friends. Stay inside.”

Monahan, who works as the assistant sports information director at Marywood University, is working from home during the crisis. He said people in need of his free service may call or text him at 570-798-7876.

“I was thinking a lot about friends of mine who live out of the area and who have parents and/or other family members living here,” Monahan said. “I thought I would do this to help to keep people home and away from crowds.”

Monahan said his first call for help came from his mother, who told him she was very proud of what he was doing.

“I’ll go to grocery stores or pharmacies and pick up whatever they need,” Monahan said. “There is no charge for this. I will drop off what they ordered on their doorstep — no need to open the door and no shaking hands.”

Monahan said Luzerne County has a large elderly population and many are without family members or friends who could help.

“I just felt I might as well do what I can to help them out,” he said.

Brooks, a member of Wilkes-Barre City Council, said he cares about his constituents, particularly the elderly.

Brooks posted this on Facebook:

“If any senior citizens in Wilkes-Barre need help with groceries or other deliveries please feel free to call me at 570-793-3631. I will be happy to help you.”

Brooks said he will do the shopping and drop off the packages at the door.

“There is a need,” Brooks said. People can be afraid during this crisis and they may not have family around to help.”

Steve Skovira lives in the Back Mountain area and like Monahan and Brooks, he posted on Facebook:

”If anyone has any elderly friends, family, or neighbors in the Back Mountain/Wyoming Valley area that are unable to get out to get groceries or basic supplies, or are concerned to leave their homes due to being at high-risk, I’m willing to pick up and deliver orders for them.”

Skovira went on to say, “I will not be charging any type of delivery fee or gas charge — I’m just trying to help out local people that have limited options during this time.”

Skovira said those needing his services can send him a message on Facebook at Steve Skovira.

“If anyone knows of anybody I can help, let me know,” he said. “I’d like to get in direct contact with them to get a list and coordinate a drop off. Due to my work schedule, on week days I’ll be making all deliveries in the evening and on weekends I’ll be able to coordinate times throughout the day. “

Skovira said he will act as quickly as possible on all requests. He said he has heard that there are others doing the same service in the region.

By Bill O’Boyle boboyle@timesleader.com

Plymouth distribution center The Faith Baptist Church on Gaylord Ave. in Plymouth will be working with CEO/Weinberg Food Bank to be a distribution center starting this weekend, borough Councilman Alec Ryncavage said Wednesday. “The particulars have not been set but I have created a hotline that allows those interested to call and leave a message or text to receive more details, that is 570-719-2829 those who are interested will be kept private and we are asking that those who know of elderly in need to reach out and I’ll make an effort to help any way I can,” Ryncavage added.