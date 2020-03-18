37 new COVID-19 positives, 1 in Lackawanna County; PA total 133

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health Wednesday confirmed that there are 37 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported — including the first case in Lackawanna County — bringing the statewide total to 133.

All people are either in isolation at home, or being treated at the hospital.

“Our reporting has shifted to a daily update at noon based on results reported to the department by 12:00 AM, as the volume of test results continue to increase,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now — stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is stay home.”

Statewide, there are 133 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 1,187 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Coronavirus-3.jpg

By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.