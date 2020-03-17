Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen announces changes due to COVID-19

WILKES-BARRE — Mike Cianciotta, director, St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, released a statement regarding operations during the coronavirus crisis:

“In compliance with current mandated restrictions and in an effort to continue supporting the food insecurity needs of our brothers and sisters in need, the Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen is providing the following information regarding our operations during this time of uncertainty and change.

“The health and safety of our guests, volunteers and staff is a critically important factor as we adapt to our current circumstances. We are monitoring the situation very carefully and this information is subject to change.“

• Effective immediately, Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen, 39 East Jackson St., will provide only one meal per day between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Meals will be distributed outside of the building in take-out containers. Evening meals are suspended until further notice.

• Effective immediately, the Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen Free Clothing Store, 39 East Jackson St., will be closed until further notice.

• The Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen Pantry, 39 East Jackson St., will remain open, at this time, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Food bags will be distributed at the door. There will be no evening hours.

• The Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen will continue to provide meals to the Mother Teresa’s Haven homeless shelter.

• Effective immediately, the Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen will not accept donations of food or clothes at the door until further notice. Financial contributions can be made by check, or online at: www.dioceseofscranton.org/css/contribute/

St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen is a program of Catholic Social Services of The Diocese of Scranton.

In this Times Leader file photo, volunteer Cassandra Brockway of Larksville serves salads to the needy at St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre.