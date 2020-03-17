Kirby Center closes amid coronavirus concerns

WILKES-BARRE — Due to the coronavirus, the F.M. Kirby Center will close both its administrative and box offices to the public.

Until Thursday, March 19, anyone looking to contact the Kirby’s Sundance Vacations Box Office can email [email protected]

On Thursday, customers can call the Sundance Vacations Box Office phone number at 570-826-1100.

“We are in the process of canceling and rescheduling many events,” said Anne Rodella, artistic director at the Kirby. “Keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates. You can also sign up for out email list via our webpage at kirbycenter.org for updates on upcoming shows.”

Rodella said refunds will be available for canceled and rescheduled shows. People can also donate the price of their tickets to the F.M. Kirby Center.

“The response to COVID-19 is having a devastating effect on all local businesses and nonprofits like us,” Rodella said. “We encourage those with the means to help out by donating and purchasing gift cards if they can. Thank you so much for your patience and understanding. We hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this difficult time. We hope to see you all very soon.”

The FM Kirby Center. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_TTL032818best-of-Kirby2CMYK-2.jpg The FM Kirby Center.