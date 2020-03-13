NEPA virus developments

Following are new developments and postponements related to the coronavirus situation from around the Wyoming Valley and northeastern Pennsylvania.

Pittston, Hazleton restrict access to public buildings

Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo declared a state of emergency in Pittston on Friday, restricting movement into public buildings for the time being due to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus.

Pittston City Hall, the Pittston Memorial Library, and the city’s fire and street departments have all been declared “restricted areas” as per a release from the city Friday.

Entry into these buildings will become restricted to the general public starting at 9 a.m. Monday. The restrictions will remain in effect for at least five days, or until otherwise lifted by city council.

In Hazleton meanwhile, Mayor Jeff Cusat announced that the city has undertaken “aggressive cleaning procedures in City Hall and other public facilities to protect the public and city personnel.”

Effective Monday, public access to City Hall will be limited “to administration areas,” as follows:

• Report to the police department for police matters.

• Report to the code enforcement or parking offices for all other matters.

— Pat Kernan

Hoyt Library closes

The Hoyt Library will close to the public beginning today.

“During this situation, do not worry about returning or renewing your materials before we close,” library staff wrote in a news release. “You can return or renew your materials at any member library of the Luzerne County Library System. The drop box at the Hoyt Library will be closed. Fines and late charges on Hoy Library items, incurred during this time, will be waived.”

— Mary Therese Biebel

Big Brothers Big Sisters postpones Bowl For Kids’ Sake events

WILKES-BARRE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Bridge has postponed four of its upcoming Bowl For Kids’ Sake events. The decision was based upon concerns regarding the Coronavirus and upon recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other authoritative sources.

• A Bowl For Kids’ Sake event scheduled for March 28 at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center in Wilkes-Barre will now take place on June 13.

• A Bowl For Kids’ Sake event scheduled for March 28 at Skylanes Bowling Center in East Stroudsburg will now take place on a date TBA.

• A Bowl For Kids’ Sake event scheduled for March 28 at Faxon Lanes in Williamsport will now take place on May 16

• A Bowl For Kids’ Sake event scheduled for P-Nut Bowl in Bloomsburg on April 5 will now take place on May 16.

All bowlers and teams that had pre-registered to bowl at any of the previously scheduled Bowl For Kids’ Sake events are still considered registered for the rescheduled events. For those bowlers, the bowling locations and times will remain the same. All Bowl For Kids’ Sake sponsorships will be honored and displayed at the rescheduled events.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Bridge is a program of Catholic Social Services of The Diocese of Scranton. Those interested in registering for Bowl For Kids’ Sake may do so at www.bbbsnepa.org/bfks2020. For more information about the event, including becoming a virtual bowler or a lane sponsor, call 570-824-8756.

— Bill O’Boyle

SPCA Pet Expo postponed

WILKES-BARRE — The SPCA of Luzerne County’s 4th annual Pet Expo at the Kingston ,scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, March 29-30, has been postponed due to the current social environment and the medical guidance being received regarding the COVID 19 virus we have made the decision to postpone the event until October of this year. Further details will be released as they become available.

The SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 East Main St., Plains Twp., will continue to operate as normal, caring for the abandoned, abused and neglected animals.

Please visit the website and social media pages; consider volunteering time, or sharing your generosity with our animals through a monetary donation. All of these and many other ways to share your love with our animals can be found on our website and facebook page at:

https://www.spcaluzernecounty.org/ https://www.facebook.com/SPCAofLuzerneCounty/

— Bill O’Boyle

Diocese of Scranton lifts Mass requirements

SCRANTON — Diocese of Scranton Bishop Joseph Bambera has temporarily eliminated the Church’s longstanding requirement that the faithful attend Mass each week.

“Effective immediately, and until further notice, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, in union with the Bishops of Pennsylvania, has dispensed the faithful of the Diocese of Scranton from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass. Despite the suspension of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, all regularly scheduled Masses will remain open to the public for those who wish to attend.

— Mark Guydish

Other event cancelations listed

• The Breathe Deep NEPA spaghetti dinner fundraiser, which was set for Sunday, March 15 at Ss. Peter and Paul Parish in Plains Township, has been rescheduled to June 7.

• Northeastern Pennsylvania Bach Festival, which was to have taken place March 21-March 22 in Scranton.

• Trinity Irish Dance Co. performance, which was to have taken place March 29 at Bloomsburg University.

• Promoter Joe Nardone announced Friday that the Doo Wop Legends show scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, has been postponed. Nardone said a new date for the show will be announced and refunds will be available for those who cannot make the rescheduled date.