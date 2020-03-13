Mohegan Sun Pocono beefs up cleaning regimen

PLAINS TWP. — Tony Carlucci, President & General Manager, at Mohegan Sun Pocono, on Friday said it’s “too early to tell” if the Coronavirus has adversely affected business.

“Any business impacts would be too early to tell currently, or largely speculative,” Carlucci said. “With that being said, the health and safety of all Mohegan Sun Pocono team members and guests remains our top priority.”

Carlucci said the casino is currently following the guidelines for businesses issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and additional guidance from Pennsylvania-based health authorities.

He said many important elevated cleaning processes are in place to further protect employees and guests. A list can be found at mohegansunpocono.com/updates. Carlucci said that page also has updates on any cancellations and postponements that have been made, including updates on racing at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

The Mohegan Sun Pocono casino is seen in a file photo.

By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

